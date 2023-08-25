Announcing BuildingBlocks: A Vibrant New Community for the Unsung Heroes of Construction Credit, Finance and Accounting Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The construction industry is getting a game-changing boost with the launch of BuildingBlocks (powered by Handle.com) – a community specifically designed for the credit, finance and accounting professionals within the realm of lumber and building material suppliers.





BuildingBlocks aims to create a platform where like-minded professionals can connect, learn, grow and celebrate the unique challenges and triumphs of their roles within the industry.

Why all the excitement? Here is the blueprint:

Engage and Network: Connect with peers, share experiences, and build lasting relationships that can drive both personal and professional growth.

Learn and Adapt: Benefit from a wealth of resources, including workshops, seminars, and webinars, all catered to the nuances of finance in construction.

Mentor and Be Mentored: With a robust mentorship program, both emerging talents and seasoned experts can collaborate for mutual benefit.

Celebrate and Advance: Acknowledge milestones, achievements, and breakthroughs within the community, providing recognition and encouragement for all members.

Lori J Drake, CBA, Community Manager of BuildingBlocks is a seasoned credit professional with over 20 years experience as a practitioner within the construction industry. Mrs. Drake stated, “Today we aren’t just launching a platform, we are lighting the torch for a movement. We’re honoring the backbone of every construction project, the finance experts – and giving them a space to shine, share and skyrocket. The construction industry presents unique challenges and opportunities within the finance sector. It is high time that a specialized community like BuildingBlocks was formed to take current opportunities and educational paths and bring them into a one-stop-shop where we are more than just a network; we’re a ‘tribe’ committed to each members success.”

Why Join BuildingBlocks?

For those in the construction finance sector, the challenges are unique. BuildingBlocks offers the tools, community, and resources to navigate these challenges and carve out success stories. With a diverse and growing membership, opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and progress are limitless.

In addition, Mrs. Drake will host a vidcast called “Credit Talk w/Lori” for specific credit talks, interviews and more.

Established in 2023, BuildingBlocks (powered by Handle.com) is set to become the beating heart of the construction finance world. Rooted in passion, innovation, and community spirit, BuildingBlocks is the haven every finance professional in the construction realm has been waiting for.

