With a vision to cultivate a thriving technology and innovation ecosystem, this investment aligns with their Industry 4.0 focus and IPO ambitions.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 24, 2023) – With a strategic vision to dominate Industry 5.0, AntsBees Sdn Bhd is excited to announce a substantial investment of up to RM4 million to support emerging tech start-ups in their pursuit of operational excellence. AntsBees is a leading innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics automation solutions that is taking a bold step toward nurturing the tech ecosystem.

AntsBees Announced RM4 Million in Bid to Empower Tech Start-Ups

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://www.itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/177712_c8a8cf0a74914ab7_001full.jpg

AntsBees Sdn Bhd, renowned for its expertise in AI and robotics automation, is committed to extending its knowledge and financial resources to fuel the growth of promising tech start-ups. In line with its mission to enable digital transformation for organizations, AntsBees seeks to invest in or acquire businesses operating in the dynamic landscape of Industry 4.0. This strategic move aims to bolster AntsBees’ position as a formidable tech conglomerate within the ever-evolving tech industry.

Dr. Priscilla Prasena, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AntsBees Sdn Bhd, expressed her enthusiasm for this initiative. “We are keen to extend our expertise and platforms to start-up companies and extend financial aid to grow together. Having been in the market and enabling digital transformation for organizations, we would like to invest in or acquire new businesses related to Industry 4.0 and in doing so, further strengthen our position towards becoming a stronger tech conglomerate,” said Dr. Priscilla Prasena.

Furthermore, as CEO of Prestine International, Dr. Prasena’s appointment is strategic, signaling AntsBees’ commitment to advancing AI, digitalization, and manufacturing programs in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The company envisions building an AI ecosystem in line with its sustainability goals, which aim to provide robust technological infrastructure to the broader community.

Dr. Priscilla Prasena reiterated AntsBees’ commitment to overcoming challenges and achieving its set objectives. “As you can see, we do not take our business lightly and are always aligning ourselves to develop AI, digitalisation, and manufacturing programmes. We are rooted in our AI and Robotics Process Automation expertise and we have been proving success competing with larger technological giants. As we grow, we will continue to prove ourselves – first within the APAC region, and then, of course globally,” Dr. Prasena said.

For more information about AntsBees and its initiatives, please visit https://antsbees.net/.

About AntsBees:

Established in the year 2012, AntsBees provides solutions, development, and training in Big Data, Project Management Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Marketing as part of industry 4.0. AntsBees Sdn Bhd provides both basic and advanced ideas for Industry Revolution 5.0. Our business is to help clients manage and derive useful insights from the vast amounts of structured and unstructured data at their disposal. The company is focused on bridging the gap between business and technology, and in doing so, we provide exceptional and positive experiences to customers across various markets.

Contact Info:

Name: Eric Yong

Email: [email protected]

Organization: AntsBees Sdn Bhd

Website: https://antsbees.net/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177712