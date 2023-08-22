Apprise Grows Western Representation To Meet Increased Demand

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apprise by Walker & Dunlop announced today that it has grown its Western U.S. valuation and advisory team. The newly combined team of four brings appraisal experience that will offer deep knowledge and expertise to ensure credible and timely reports for growing client demands.









“We are proud to continue expanding our team of highly experienced appraisers in the west. These new additions share our obsession with client service and further ensures Apprise continues meeting needs of our clients with real-time valuation insights and support,” said Meghan Czechowski, MAI, senior vice president and Head of Apprise.

John Park, MAI, joined as managing director and brings with him more than 22 years of real estate experience. Also starting is Steve Henry, MAI, who joined as a managing director in Phoenix and brings 20 years of experience. They both report to Casey Merrill, MAI, ASA, FRICS, regional managing director, as part of the firm’s recent West Coast expansion. John and Steve will work alongside senior directors Michael Mobley, MAI, CCIM in Northern California, and Steve Evans, MAI, CCIM, MRICS in Los Angeles, California, who both joined earlier this year.

“I am excited to join the Apprise team and leverage its unparalleled access to data and innovative technology. The opportunities are endless,” said Park. “The collaboration and team culture are second to none. I look forward to growing the platform with my new colleagues to create a great valuation experience for our clients.”

Launched by Walker & Dunlop, Apprise is focused exclusively on the U.S. market and has a collective track record of valuing $160 billion worth of commercial real estate properties to date, comprising more than 1.2 million units per year. Serving a client base that includes GSE lenders, owners/operators, banks, and institutional lenders, the Apprise team specializes in quick valuation insights and data analytics, as well as industry compliant appraisals and consulting assignments for multifamily/commercial assets.

Apprise is also the winner of the 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Appraisal Solution of the Year award.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

