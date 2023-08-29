Arcion Announces Three Google Cloud Ready Designations

Arcion achieves multiple Google Cloud Ready designations: BigQuery, AlloyDB and Cloud SQL

BigQuery customers can replicate high-volume and high-velocity transactional data from 20-plus enterprise databases with low latency and consistency

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlloyDB—Arcion, the only real-time, in-memory change data capture (CDC) replication solution, today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready — BigQuery, AlloyDB and Cloud SQL — designations. Arcion’s native integrations with the three Google Cloud destinations allow businesses to replicate high-volume databases like Oracle, IBM Db2, SQL Server, SAP Sybase ASE, MySQL and many more to these targets and power their modern analytics and AI applications with clean and real-time transactional data.





Google Cloud Ready is a validation program that increases customer confidence in partner integrations, specifically into BigQuery, Cloud SQL (for both MySQL and PostgreSQL engines) and AlloyDB. Receiving these designations means that Arcion has closely collaborated with Google Cloud engineers to add support and fine-tune existing functionality for the most optimal customer outcomes as it relates to data migration.

“The Google Cloud Ready designations give customers confidence that solutions have gone through a formal certification process and will deliver the best possible performance with BigQuery,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With Arcion, customers can now connect all of their data and metrics with BigQuery to more easily optimize their business performance, and also save time on evaluating new tools, and focus on building solutions using partner products that have been proven to work optimally with AlloyDB and Cloud SQL.”

As part of the Google Cloud Ready initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations in a three-phase process — run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps, and refine documentation for mutual customers. Each of these designations recognizes that Arcion has met core sets of functional requirements in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams, proving that its product meets the needs of Google Cloud customers. This offers unmatched confidence that Arcion products work well with BigQuery, Cloud SQL and AlloyDB or, at a minimum, save critical evaluation time if not being leveraged by a company already.

Arcion is the leading scalable data replication solution. It empowers enterprises to build real-time data pipelines using log-based change data capture into cloud lake houses and data warehouses to power the next generation of AI applications. The company is experiencing incredible forward momentum with new product capabilities, a rapidly expanded customer base, new partnerships, and increased financing. Arcion stands as the unrivaled leader in real-time, large-scale CDC data pipeline technology for the enterprise AI era and beyond, with unprecedented growth and development anticipated well into the future.

“These Google Cloud Ready designations are yet another achievement as we strive to help customers generate meaningful value from their data and AI,” said Arcion CEO Gary Hagmueller. “This Google Cloud Ready designation ensures that our clients will receive the most optimized Google Cloud integrations that just work from day one. As a customer-centric organization that obsesses over performance, ease of use, and serving our customers’ needs, this partnership should bring adopters the highest level of confidence that their expectations will be exceeded.”

About Arcion

Arcion is the only real-time, in-memory change data capture (CDC) platform architected for petabyte-scale scalability. Enterprises utilize our zero-impact, agentless CDC pipelines to replicate data in real time, with guaranteed low latency and consistency. Arcion features built-in high-availability, out-of-the-box support for schema conversions and evolution, with zero code required. Fortune 500 companies rely on Arcion to break down data silos and drive faster, more agile analytics and AI by replicating mission-critical data among databases and cloud data warehouses. Learn more at www.arcion.io, and follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube and @ArcionLabs.

