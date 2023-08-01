Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





“Arista again achieves record revenue and profitability for Q2 2023,” said Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks. “Our customers now represent more than 75 million cumulative cloud networking ports.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.459 billion, an increase of 8.0% compared to the first quarter of 2023, and an increase of 38.7% from the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP gross margin of 60.6%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 59.5% in the first quarter of 2023 and 61.2% in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 61.3%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 60.3% in the first quarter of 2023 and 61.9% in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income of $491.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $299.1 million, or $0.94 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income of $501.2 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $342.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Ita Brennan, Arista’s CFO, said, “In spite of the return to shorter lead times and reduced visibility, we are executing well with gradual incremental improvements to our 2023 outlook which now calls for year-over-year growth in excess of 30%.”

Company Highlights

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, we expect:

Revenue between $1.450 billion to $1.500 billion

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 62%; and

Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 41%

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and potential non-recurring charges or benefits. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis because these exclusions can be uncertain or difficult to predict, including stock-based compensation expense which is impacted by the company’s future hiring and retention needs and the future fair market value of the company’s common stock. The actual amount of these exclusions will have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP gross margin and GAAP operating margin.

Prepared Materials and Conference Call Information

Arista’s executives will discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time today. To listen to the call via telephone, dial (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862.

The financial results conference call will also be available via live webcast on Arista’s investor relations website at https://investors.arista.com/. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding our future performance, including quotations from management, statements in the section entitled “Financial Outlook,” such as estimates regarding revenue, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2023 and statements regarding the benefits of Arista’s products. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements including risks associated with: dependence on a limited number of end customers who represent a substantial portion of our revenue; adverse economic and geopolitical conditions, including inflationary pressures which result in increased component costs and reduced information technology and network infrastructure spending, and the Russia/Ukraine conflict; changes in our customers technology roadmaps and priorities including the need for the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and related technologies; the impact of limited sources of supply on our business, including significant purchase commitments, excess inventory and extended lead times or supply changes; volatility in our revenue growth rate; variations in our results of operations, including as a result of seasonality; the rapid evolution of the networking market; any failure to successfully pursue new products and service offerings and expand into adjacent markets; variability in our gross margins, including as a result of changes in customer mix or product mix; intense competition; expansion of our international sales and operations; investments in or acquisitions of other businesses; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; any failure to raise any needed capital; our ability to attract new large end customers or sell additional products and services to existing end customers; our ability to grow sales of our switches; our ability to increase market awareness of our new products and services; a decrease in the sales prices of our products and services; a decline in maintenance renewals by end customers; product quality problems; our ability to anticipate technological shifts and develop products and product enhancements that meet those technological shifts; any failure to manage the supply of our products and product components, resulting in insufficient component supply and inventory or excess inventory; our dependence on third-party manufacturers to build our products; assertions by third parties of infringement or other violations by us of their intellectual property rights; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; vulnerabilities in our products and failure of our products to detect security breaches; tax, tariff, import/export restrictions, Chinese regulations or other trade barriers; and other future events. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect us can be found in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. You can locate these reports through our website at https://investors.arista.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying table contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and other acquisition-related expenses, unrealized gains/losses on equity investments, and the income tax effect of these non-GAAP exclusions. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures exclude net tax benefits associated with stock-based awards, which include excess tax benefits, and other discrete indirect effects of such awards. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. In addition, these measures are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting for future periods.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to limitations, and should be read only in conjunction with the company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA and CloudVision, CV AGNI, Arista CUE, are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product $ 1,261,537 $ 885,806 $ 2,433,631 $ 1,610,524 Service 197,387 166,085 376,644 318,433 Total revenue 1,458,924 1,051,891 2,810,275 1,928,957 Cost of revenue: Product 533,613 375,634 1,042,475 669,443 Service 41,182 32,992 79,164 62,404 Total cost of revenue 574,795 408,626 1,121,639 731,847 Gross profit 884,129 643,265 1,688,636 1,197,110 Operating expenses: Research and development 229,676 178,158 431,084 350,164 Sales and marketing 97,971 79,372 191,463 160,111 General and administrative 26,420 22,882 51,449 45,995 Total operating expenses 354,067 280,412 673,996 556,270 Income from operations 530,062 362,853 1,014,640 640,840 Other income (expense), net 56,339 (533 ) 68,485 30,947 Income before income taxes 586,401 362,320 1,083,125 671,787 Provision for income taxes 94,516 63,221 154,767 100,429 Net income $ 491,885 $ 299,099 $ 928,358 $ 571,358 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.59 $ 0.98 $ 3.02 $ 1.86 Diluted $ 1.55 $ 0.94 $ 2.94 $ 1.80 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 308,636 306,754 307,810 307,399 Diluted 316,485 316,581 316,031 318,040

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 884,129 $ 643,265 $ 1,688,636 $ 1,197,110 GAAP gross margin 60.6 % 61.2 % 60.1 % 62.1 % Stock-based compensation expense 2,824 2,312 5,799 3,621 Intangible asset amortization 6,820 6,012 13,640 11,733 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 893,773 $ 651,589 $ 1,708,075 $ 1,212,464 Non-GAAP gross margin 61.3 % 61.9 % 60.8 % 62.9 % GAAP income from operations $ 530,062 $ 362,853 $ 1,014,640 $ 640,840 Stock-based compensation expense 67,127 50,224 130,008 100,503 Intangible asset amortization 9,315 7,708 18,630 15,019 Acquisition-related costs (1) — 4,691 — 4,691 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 606,504 $ 425,476 $ 1,163,278 $ 761,053 Non-GAAP operating margin 41.6 % 40.4 % 41.4 % 39.5 % GAAP net income $ 491,885 $ 299,099 $ 928,358 $ 571,358 Stock-based compensation expense 67,127 50,224 130,008 100,503 Intangible asset amortization 9,315 7,708 18,630 15,019 Acquisition-related costs (1) — 4,691 — 4,691 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity investments (24,743 ) 5,084 (19,172 ) (23,413 ) Tax benefit on stock-based awards (37,832 ) (17,725 ) (87,894 ) (48,689 ) Income tax effect on non-GAAP exclusions (4,519 ) (6,401 ) (16,235 ) (8,281 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 501,233 $ 342,680 $ 953,695 $ 611,188 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.55 $ 0.94 $ 2.94 $ 1.80 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.03 0.14 0.08 0.12 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.58 $ 1.08 $ 3.02 $ 1.92 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income per share 316,485 316,581 316,031 318,040 Summary of Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 2,824 $ 2,312 $ 5,799 $ 3,621 Research and development 41,137 28,449 77,706 56,025 Sales and marketing 15,833 12,827 30,971 25,936 General and administrative 7,333 6,636 15,532 14,921 Total $ 67,127 $ 50,224 $ 130,008 $ 100,503

_____________________________________________ (1) Represent costs associated with business combinations, which primarily include retention bonuses, and professional and consulting fees.

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,261,836 $ 671,707 Marketable securities 2,479,290 2,352,022 Accounts receivable 779,726 923,096 Inventories 1,864,334 1,289,706 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 466,371 314,217 Total current assets 6,851,557 5,550,748 Property and equipment, net 101,705 95,009 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 103,575 122,205 Goodwill 268,531 265,924 Investments 61,788 39,468 Operating lease right-of-use assets 61,333 53,390 Deferred tax assets 705,856 574,912 Other assets 31,696 73,754 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,186,041 $ 6,775,410 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 351,920 $ 232,572 Accrued liabilities 363,036 292,487 Deferred revenue 624,207 637,432 Other current liabilities 316,629 131,040 Total current liabilities 1,655,792 1,293,531 Income taxes payable 98,722 89,839 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 51,702 43,964 Deferred revenue, non-current 460,697 403,814 Other long-term liabilities 61,546 58,442 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,328,459 1,889,590 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 1,927,697 1,780,714 Retained earnings 3,955,062 3,138,983 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (25,208 ) (33,908 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 5,857,582 4,885,820 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 8,186,041 $ 6,775,410

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 928,358 $ 571,358 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and other 39,227 28,012 Stock-based compensation 130,008 100,503 Noncash lease expense 9,154 9,161 Deferred income taxes (130,287 ) (105,937 ) Unrealized gain on equity investments (19,172 ) (23,413 ) Amortization (accretion) of investment premiums (discounts) (11,998 ) 11,457 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 143,370 (64,335 ) Inventories (574,628 ) (202,052 ) Other assets (120,864 ) (163,692 ) Accounts payable 114,905 71,169 Accrued liabilities 70,418 (16,210 ) Deferred revenue 43,658 91,201 Income taxes, net 198,100 10,792 Other liabilities (11,676 ) 221 Net cash provided by operating activities 808,573 318,235 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 1,265,305 829,714 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 21,725 165,746 Purchases of marketable securities (1,392,020 ) (641,979 ) Purchases of property and equipment (17,212 ) (23,744 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 1,799 (145,087 ) Investments in notes and privately-held companies (4,250 ) (11,691 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (124,653 ) 172,959 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under equity plans 30,410 22,991 Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement (15,766 ) (18,802 ) Repurchases of common stock (112,279 ) (619,888 ) Net cash used in financing activities (97,635 ) (615,699 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 429 (3,041 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 586,714 (127,546 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —Beginning of period 675,978 625,050 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —End of period $ 1,262,692 $ 497,504

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.



Liz Stine, 408-547-5885



Investor Relations



[email protected]