Arteria AI Named 2023 Finovate Awards Finalist

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbanking–Following its recent inclusion in the CB Insights AI 100 rankings, Arteria AI, an award-winning global leader in enterprise digital documentation infrastructure, announced that it has been selected as a 2023 Finovate Awards Finalist. Entering its fifth year, the Finovate Awards program recognizes the companies that are driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals bringing new ideas to life.





Arteria AI helps financial institutions to drive speed, intelligence and efficiency in critical processes and fill the gap between documentation and automated processes. This enables financial institutions to drive true straight-through-processing in their core business processes.

For this year’s Finovate Awards, Arteria AI is included as one of just five finalists in its category, which recognizes fintechs and/or enterprise technology companies that excel in providing core infrastructure that allows banks and FIs to seamlessly manage their day-to-day operations while also giving them the opportunity to engage with new tech solutions and establish new products and processes.

“Finovate has established itself as an authoritative voice on innovation and digital transformation within financial services and we are honored to be recognized as one of this year’s awards finalists,” said Shelby Austin, Co-founder and CEO of Arteria AI. “We pride ourselves on the hard work of our passionate team of technologists, data scientists and proven financial services experts to generate meaningful, quantifiable value for our financial institution clients through digital documentation infrastructure. We are thrilled that the industry now recognizes this type of infrastructure to be so essential for banks and FIs.”

Winners will be announced at this year’s award ceremony on September 12th in New York. For more details, please visit https://informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards/

About Arteria AI

Powered by data, Arteria AI is trusted by the world’s largest banks to transform critical document processes at enterprise scale – working smarter and faster to maximize revenue and save time and cost. Arteria AI’s documentation solution removes the need for legacy manual processes by structuring data at the onset of the documentation lifecycle. The platform then surfaces data and insights through intelligent workflow tools to speed up decision-making processes for all stakeholders with a highly intuitive front-end.

Built by subject matter experts, data scientists and technologists, Arteria AI’s solution unleashes the power of data to help global, regulated financial institutions solve client document complexity at scale. Adopting an innovative data-first approach, this AI-powered enterprise-ready solution takes the friction out of the paper trail.

