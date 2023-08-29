Avaya Announces North America Partner of the Year Award Winners

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced eight North American partners who have been honored for their outstanding collaboration, contribution, and dedication to accelerating growth and enabling customers and others to choose their own cloud journey while innovating without disruption. Avaya’s Partner of the Year Awards celebrate leaders across nine categories (Technology Service Distributor/Service Provider; Avaya Cloud Office; Avaya Enterprise Cloud; State, Local, and Education –SLED; and U.S. Federal) in addition to awards presented for Overall U.S. and Canadian Partners of the Year in Total Revenue and Total Growth.





“Avaya offers our customers choices in their cloud communications journey whether they choose on-premises, hybrid, or a full-cloud migration and our valued partners play a critical trusted advisor role in leading our shared customers along their individual cloud journeys,” said John Lindsley, Vice President of North America Channel Sales, Avaya. “We applaud our partners for their accomplishments while remaining ruthlessly committed to delivering exceptional customer and partner experiences.”

Avaya partners are chosen based upon their growth and revenue. Here is a list of the winners and category for which they were honored:

Winners

NWN Carousel

Enterprise Cloud Revenue Partner of the Year

NWN Carousel is a leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and employee hybrid work experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. With over 5,000 customers throughout the U.S., NWN Carousel provides integrated unified communications, security, contact center, managed devices, connectivity, and advanced technology solutions—all powered by the Experience Management Platform (EMP).

CSG Global Consulting

U.S. Partner of the Year for Total Growth

CSG Global Consulting is a leading regional multi-vendor value-added reseller of next-generation voice, data, video, and mobility solutions. CSG specializes in Unified Communications technology and network infrastructure solutions. Established in 2004, CSG has proven success from planning and design, installation and integration, to the ongoing support and monitoring of your systems and applications.

CSG embraces Avaya’s innovation without disruption as they support their customers’ journeys across premise, hybrid or to the cloud.

TELUS Corporation

Canadian Partner of the Year for Total Growth

TELUS is a dynamic, world-leading technology company powered by purpose with $13.5 billion USD in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections. As a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator, TELUS designs, builds, and delivers next-gen digital solutions for global and disruptive brands.

TELUS and Avaya are innovators and have jointly developed an Avaya Enterprise Cloud solution, TELUS Managed Migration (TMM), to transition the Canadian base of legacy communications solutions to the cloud in healthcare, government, industry, and large enterprise sectors.

ConvergeOne (C1)

Avaya Cloud Office Partner of the Year

Overall U.S. Partner of the Year for Total Revenue

ConvergeOne is a premier IP-enabled, services-led, customer experience solutions provider. Over 10,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through remarkably innovative and secure experiences. This is the second consecutive year C1 has claimed both the Overall Revenue and Avaya Cloud Office Partner of the Year awards from Avaya.

Avaya and C1 are reimagining digital communications with innovation that defines the future of work and the customer experience.

Windstream Communications Inc.

Service Provider Partner of the Year

Windstream Communications is a leading IT managed network and communications provider for enterprise organizations and carrier partners across the U.S. providing data, cloud solutions, unified communications and managed services to its clients.

Windstream led the service provider space for Avaya by growing in all categories and continues to lead the way in 2023.

Intelisys

Technology Service Distributor Partner of the Year

Intelisys accelerates the future of IT by providing access to the hardware, software, connectivity and cloud services that businesses need to support their hybrid workplace of the future. It’s also one of the original, and premier, Telecom Master Agencies in the U.S.

Intelisys had an outstanding year of growth driving Avaya public cloud office seats.

Alliance Technology Group

U.S. Federal Partner of the Year

Alliance Technology Group is a North American Systems Integrator & IT Solutions/Services company. Alliance specializes in IT Infrastructure, Physical & Cyber Security, Storage, Systems and Networking.

As a Diamond Avaya Partner, Alliance has built a dedicated management program to uniquely support Federal, State and Local Agencies. Through this effort, Alliance has earned this recognition.

Waterfield Technologies

State, Local, and Education (SLED) Partner of the Year

Waterfield Tech transforms customer engagement for organizations leveraging a consultative, client-centric approach to design, build, and manage scalable, omnichannel and AI-enabled customer experience solutions.

Their breakthrough innovations in contact center tech, applied AI, and workforce engagement reduce business costs, improve customer satisfaction, and help customers deploy a smarter utilization of the human workforce. Waterfield’s results, passion, and commitment have earned them this year’s award.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ​ambitions and ​challenges,​ ​giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

