Technology Vendors and Customers Can Integrate Apps and Services Directly into Media Composer to Streamline Workflows

Avid Launches Media Composer Panel Software Development Kit to Propel Third-Party Innovation for Media’s Top Editing Tool Technology Vendors and Customers Can Integrate Apps and Services Directly into Media Composer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) is expanding the media & entertainment industry’s top editing tool with the introduction of the Media Composer® Panel Software Development Kit (SDK) to bring a wider universe of custom and third-party apps, services and libraries into Media Composer’s video editing user experience. Now, Avid’s technology partners and customers can expand their workflows by sourcing, building and integrating the components that their editors want and need directly within Media Composer, optimizing their creative processes in the manner they choose.

One of the Avid Community Association’s top-requested solutions, the Media Composer Panel SDK is a language-independent solution for Windows and Mac that connects to a range of commands and functions. It grants access to applications and services through an integrated HTML5 panel, giving developers more freedom to create custom integrations and enhance workflows. For example, large editing teams at studios and post houses managing a wide range of critical processes can make working with Media Composer more efficient than ever before by directly integrating the third-party tools they need to expedite dailies uploads, VFX pulls, logging for news, sports, reality TV, and scripted shows, and content review and approvals.

Dave Colantuoni, Vice President of Video Product Management, Avid, said, “With the Media Composer Panel SDK now in place, Avid encourages a more vibrant marketplace of new ideas and solutions to emerge organically and enable our users to work precisely the way they envision for themselves. The broader partner ecosystem can more easily participate in the global Media Composer creative community and contribute to their success.”

Available to customers and third-party developers now, the Media Composer Panel SDK will be seen in demonstrations during the IBC2023 Show next month (Avid stand 7.A59) with several integrations including:

Autodesk – Moxion is a secure collaboration platform that enables more productive workflows from preproduction through final review to help professionals in film and TV create freely and efficiently. With the Moxion Panel for Media Composer, editors can quickly browse, search, and import Moxion production files directly into Media Composer for editing, or upload Media Composer cuts directly into Moxion to streamline review and approval processes.

Dixon Sports Computing – Metadata System with Content Intelligent Loggers and Search form a powerful clip management system to effectively monetize and manage content from the smallest content library to the largest.

PIX (part of the X2X Media Group) – The Academy® award-winning media asset management platform, delivering industry leading service for secure asset review and approval, with powerful collaboration throughout the end-to-end production pipeline process of media creation, on a global scale. Discover more at pix.online.

Marc Dando, Chief Design Officer, PIX, said, “Integration between Avid and PIX products allows two market leaders to increase efficiency and collaboration across both platforms, enabling creative teams to do their best work.”

Michael Dixon, Founder & President, Dixon Sports Computing, said, “Media Composer Panel SDK allows Dixon to offer our metadata logger and search tools, which are already seamlessly integrated with MediaCentral | Cloud UX, to all Media Composer customers. We are excited to see what these customers do with our products.”

Hugh Calveley, Senior Director, Product Management, Autodesk Media & Entertainment, said, “Our goal is to create seamless workflows for film and TV professionals so they can focus on doing what they do best–creating compelling content. This collaboration will help expedite review and approval workflows and give editors more freedom as they design and make content to inspire and delight audiences worldwide.”

For more information on the Media Composer Panel SDK, please visit https://www.avid.com/resource-center/whats-new-in-media-composer-2023-8. Developers and customers can contact the Media Composer Panel SDK Team to explore their integration possibilities.

Avid will demonstrate a wide range of new Media Composer features and capabilities at the IBC2023 Show in Amsterdam, September 15-18, stand 7.A59. To plan your visit with Avid and book an appointment to explore your own vision for the future of open media production, go to Avid at IBC2023 today.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2023 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Media Composer, Media Composer Panel Software Development Kit and Pro Tools are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts

Avid

Dave Smith – Americas

[email protected]

978.502.9607

Avid

Neil Beston – EMEA/ANZ

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7770 644 136

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44d8c82a-3cdf-4a70-902f-35e35cbcd5eb