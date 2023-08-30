Azure Biotech Announces Educational Initiative to Create Awareness of Unmet Women’s Menopausal Medical Issue

Vulvovaginal Atrophy (VVA), also known as the Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), affects over 32 million women in the US.

RIVER VALE, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Azure Biotech, Inc., a privately held women’s health company that is developing novel formulations of lasofoxifene for vulvovaginal atrophy (VVA), launches an educational campaign to support women with this underserved menopausal health condition affecting millions of women.

About VVA

Vulvovaginal Atrophy (VVA), or more recently renamed Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), is a common medical condition eventually affecting almost all postmenopausal women. Over 50% of these women suffer from serious and uncomfortable symptoms. VVA/GSM is the thinning of the tissues lining the inside of the vagina and lower urinary track due to the lack of estrogen. Symptoms continue to worsen over time and can include, vaginal irritation and dryness, painful intercourse (dyspareunia), vaginal spotting, recurrent urinary tract infections, and urinary frequency, urgency, and urge incontinence. Current treatment options do not adequately address patient concerns and are especially limited for breast cancer survivors and those at risk for breast cancer.

According to the National Institutes of Health, women spend 30-40% of their lives in menopause, yet the topic of menopause, symptoms, conditions, and treatments is typically not openly discussed among peers, partners, doctors, and even in the media. The objective of Azure’s campaign is to open this dialog and educate the public. Azure has created a website, whatsVVA.com providing valuable resources to this underserved community.

This informative website can be accessed at the following link:

https://whatsvva.com

“Other higher order primates only live 1-2 years after they stop reproducing. Women today can expect to spend 40% or more of their lives in a menopausal state. A recent survey found that only 14% of health care providers even initiated a conversation about VVA/GSM. And 50% of women thought this was just the way things had to be as one gets older. There is no reason why women need to suffer in silence,” comments Dr. Steven R. Goldstein, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Past President of the North American Menopause Society as well as the International Menopause Society.

About Azure Biotech

Azure Biotech, Inc. is a private biotechnology company led by a team of seasoned pharmaceutical executives, addressing a significant unmet need in the underserved market for vulvovaginal atrophy (VVA).

Azure is developing an alternative product to address the many drawbacks of current therapies. The company has the exclusive worldwide rights to all topical formulations of lasofoxifene, a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM). Azure plans to rapidly build upon the extensive safety and efficacy data already available from clinical trials previously completed with an oral formulation in more than 15,000 women.

