Banner|Aetna’s Tom Grote Named 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 Honoree

Leadership, Vision, and Industry-Changing Innovations Earn Grote Recognition among Top Phoenix CEOs and Executives

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aetna—Banner|Aetna, a joint venture health plan owned by Banner Health and Aetna, a CVS Health company, proudly announced Tom Grote, chief executive officer, as a 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 honoree. The Titan 100 program identifies and celebrates the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in Phoenix who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, vision and passion.





The award recognizes Grote’s contributions to health care over four decades. As founding CEO of Banner|Aetna, Grote has sought to make high quality care more affordable and accessible, expanding Banner|Aetna to become the fastest-growing health plan in Arizona.

With Grote at the helm, the joint venture insurer has launched innovative solutions like a groundbreaking virtual diabetes reversal program and an industry-first frictionless billing initiative that makes complicated medical bills consumer friendly. Banner|Aetna also expanded its health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace to further increase access to affordable health care coverage for Arizonans.

“I’m honored to be named a 2023 Titan 100 award recipient and to be recognized alongside other esteemed Arizona business leaders,” said Banner|Aetna CEO Tom Grote. “It’s a privilege to lead the meaningful work done at Banner|Aetna, and I’m thankful for my entire team for committing to improve health care in our state.”

Collectively, the Phoenix Titan 100 are responsible for over 43,000 employees and generate more than $11 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees were recognized at a grand awards ceremony on August 24th, 2023.

Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO, applauds the honorees, saying, “The Titan 100 are redefining the business landscape in Phoenix. Their distinctive leadership has left an indelible mark in their fields. We celebrate the Titan 100 for their groundbreaking contributions to Phoenix’s business community. Their achievements cast a significant, positive impact on their clients and employees nationwide.”

In addition, Grote has been appointed to serve on the Titan 100 Board where he will provide guidance and feedback on the future direction of the program. Banner|Aetna extends heartfelt thanks to Tom Grote for his exceptional leadership and congratulates all 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 awardees for their achievements.

About Banner|Aetna

Banner|Aetna is a health insurance company focusing on bettering member outcomes at a lower cost, all while improving the overall member experience for employers and consumers in Arizona. The collaboration combines Banner Health’s high-quality, local providers and delivery systems with Aetna’s health plan experience, care management and health information technology. Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company, as well as Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about Banner|Aetna, visit banneraetna.com.

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner also operates an academic medicine division, Banner – University Medicine, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner’s array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits, and Banner operates a free 24/7 nurse line for health questions or concerns. Patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that’s managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

