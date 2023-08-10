Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Prices Public Offering of Common Shares

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) (the “Company” or “BXSL”) announced today that it has priced a public offering of 6,500,000 shares of its common shares of beneficial interest (“common shares”) for total gross proceeds of approximately $177.6 million. The price to the public was $27.33 per common share. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of its common shares. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions, and the common shares are expected to be delivered on or about August 14, 2023.





The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, investing in accordance with our investment objectives and strategies described in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus described below in greater detail and repaying indebtedness (which will be subject to reborrowing).

Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as lead joint book running managers for this offering. RBC Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, UBS Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan, Raymond James, Barclays, Citigroup and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company are acting as joint book running managers for this offering. Compass Point and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC are acting as co-managers for this offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 9, 2023 and the accompanying prospectus dated July 25, 2022, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of the Company and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.

An effective shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on file with the SEC. The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov or from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001 by calling toll free 1-800-326-5897 or email a request to [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at [email protected]; and/or BofA Securities, Inc. Attention: Prospectus Department, 201 North Tryon, Charlotte North Carolina 28255, Mail Code NC1-022-02-25 or by email at [email protected].

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund



Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. As of June 30, 2023, BXSL’s fair value of investments was approximately $9.3 billion. BXSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. BXSL is externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. Blackstone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the world’s largest alternative investment firm with $1 trillion of assets under management as of June 30, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Matters



Certain information contained in this communication constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “outlook,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates”, “confident,” “conviction,” “identified” or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words thereof. These may include BXSL’s financial estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements about plans, statements regarding pending transactions (including the offering), objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, statements regarding future performance, statements regarding economic and market trends and statements regarding identified but not yet closed investments. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and there are or may be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. BXSL believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its prospectus and annual report for the most recent fiscal year, and any such updated factors included in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document (or BXSL’s prospectus and other filings). Except as otherwise required by federal securities laws, BXSL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors

Stacy Wang, Head of Stakeholder Relations



[email protected]

+1 888-756-8443

Media

Mariel Seidman-Gati



[email protected]

+1 917-698-1674