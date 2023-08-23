Blend to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Amir Jafari, Head of Finance and Administration, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The discussion will begin at 6:05 p.m. ET / 3:05 p.m. PT.





This discussion will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same web address for 180 days following the conference.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

