Bounteous Appoints Larry Hinz as Chief Financial Officer

Former Dentsu Global Head of M&A & Merkle Global CFO will accelerate digital transformation firm’s global expansion and growth

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerExperiences—Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, today announces the appointment of Larry Hinz as chief financial officer. In this role, Hinz will be responsible for Bounteous’ strategic growth planning and will lead the company’s accounting, financial planning, investor relations, M&A, and legal teams.





Hinz brings over 35 years of experience managing all aspects of P&L for global services businesses. Throughout his career, Hinz has overseen acquisitions representing more than $2 billion in invested capital, with a focus on digital and customer transformation opportunities, and raised over $3 billion of debt and equity capital.

Prior to joining Bounteous, Larry Hinz served as global head of M&A for Dentsu International executing on their global M&A strategy. As global chief financial officer of Merkle, Hinz was responsible for commercial finance initiatives in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. His experience and success in leading M&A efforts in regions around the world have made him a sought-after expert in strategy development, opportunity identification, due diligence, negotiations, documentation and transition, planning and execution. His expertise in working with senior teams to deliver on growth-focused strategies will bolster Bounteous’s position as a leader in the digital innovation space.

“We are excited to welcome Larry to the team,” said Bounteous CEO Keith Schwartz. “His expertise in driving strategy and planning for high-growth global firms in our industry, at scale, will be a tremendous asset in helping Bounteous realize its vision of being the preeminent digital innovation partner to the world’s most ambitious companies.”

Hinz joins the company as more and more leading F500 companies such as Coca Cola, Chico’s, Domino’s, and Caesars Entertainment are leveraging Bounteous’ unique Co-Innovation model to rapidly generate, analyze, and act upon data-driven insights.

“Bounteous’ Co-Innovation offering is unique in the industry and a true game changer for the global businesses they service,” said Hinz. “I’m excited and inspired to join their innovative team and looking forward to accelerating the company’s growth even further.”

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world’s most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com.

For more information about Co-Innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Cassady Nordeen

718.644.0273



[email protected]