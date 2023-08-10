Breckenridge Distillery Announces New and Expanded Partnership with the Denver Broncos

As the Official Bourbon, and Now Vodka Sponsor of the Denver Broncos, Breckenridge Distillery Celebrates the Partnership with New Limited-Edition Commemorative Bottles

Back-to-Back Broncos Bourbon Blends Back-to-Back Broncos Bourbon Blends

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breckenridge Distillery , the ‘World’s Highest Distillery’ one of the most awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., and the official bourbon of the Denver Broncos, today announced two new limited-edition Back-to-Back Broncos Bourbon Blends , the third commemorative Broncos Bourbon Blends of the series collaboration. This season’s bourbon collaboration pays homage to the back-to-back World Championships wins by the Broncos in 1997 and 1998. Fans aged 21 or older in Colorado can purchase the limited-edition bourbon starting today, August 10, 2023.

In addition to being the official bourbon of the Denver Broncos, Breckenridge Distillery announced today they are also becoming the official vodka sponsor of the Denver Broncos. To honor the partnership, Breckenridge Distillery created Breckenridge Broncos Vodka which commemorates the Bronco Blizzard, the first white alternate Broncos football helmet. Breckenridge Broncos Vodka will be available to fans aged 21 or older in Colorado later this month.

To make the Back-to-Back blends, Broncos alumni and former member of the World Championship team, Alfred Williams, and Breckenridge Distillery’s Head Distiller, Hans Stafsholt (Team Blue), faced off with Broncos alumni Ed McCaffrey and Breckenridge Distillery founder and CEO, Bryan Nolt (Team Orange), to see which team was able to blend the better bourbon.

In the Blue Broncos Bourbon Blend, bright orange citrus and smooth caramel aroma leads to a taste palate of honey and caramel and a smooth creamy finish. The Orange Broncos Bourbon Blend leverages butterscotch and stone fruit with a hint of cacao on the nose, leading to a taste palate of dark caramel with hints of leather, chocolate, and lingering spice. Fans can cast their vote throughout the season on which Broncos Bourbon Blend they think is best at BreckenridgeDistillery.com.

The Breckenridge Back-to-Back Broncos Bourbon Blends retail for $39.99 each and the Breckenridge Broncos Vodka retails for $22.99. Both will be available at Breckenridge Distillery’s two locations in Breckenridge, Colorado, and retail locations across Colorado.

For the upcoming 2023-2024 football season, the Denver Broncos will also unveil the new Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The club offers members exclusive access to the ground-level experience which has all-inclusive food and beverage, complimentary parking and lower 100-level seating.

“Our valuable partnership with the Denver Broncos has grown a lot over the years,” said Nolt. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with these Back-to-Back Bourbon Blends, and to open the Breckenridge Bourbon Club at Empower Field for fans to experience.”

The first collaboration of the Broncos Bourbon Blend series, the Champions Blend, garnered recognition by winning Best American Blended Whiskey Limited Release and Campaign Innovator of the Year by Whisky Magazine at the World Whiskies Awards.

In honor of being the Official Bourbon and Vodka of the Denver Broncos, Breckenridge Distillery and RIKI Spirits launched limited-edition Denver Broncos RIKIs — Caribbean-inspired canned drinks made with Breckenridge Distillery’s award-winning spirits—which will be available in Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium soon. RIKI launched in Colorado this past June.at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium soon.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery and the Denver Broncos specialty blends, visit breckenridgedistillery.com .

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge High Proof won World’s Best Blended Whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards joining Breckenridge Gin named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery was acquired by Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) in December 2021. For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery and its award-winning spirits, visit breckenridgedistillery.com Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

Media Contact:

Kelsey Bardach, k [email protected] 970-924-0704 ext. 2105

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, [email protected]

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/708421c3-fbee-4aff-ac02-06e60fde4e30