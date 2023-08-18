Capstone Green Energy Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CGRN #Corporate—Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) announced that on August 16, 2023, it had received a written notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company has also failed to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.





The written notice from Nasdaq is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from August 16, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance, and if the plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q’s due date, or until February 12, 2024, to regain compliance.

As previously reported, the Company received a written notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department notifying the Company that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company’s Market Value of Listed Securities (“MVLS”) was below the minimum of $35 million required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company was provided a period of 180 calendar days, or until September 25, 2023, to regain compliance.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions, and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems, creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

