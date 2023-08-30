Carvana Launches Same Day Vehicle Delivery In Greater Charlotte Area Bringing New Level of Speed and Convenience to Local Shoppers

Largest Online Used Auto Retailer in U.S. Continues Same Day Delivery Rollout in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is the first used auto dealer to provide select customers in North Carolina with the speedy and convenient service of online purchasing with same day delivery. Carvana customers already benefit from an accessible, transparent, and intuitive online car buying experience, and now area residents have the opportunity to receive their new ride as soon as the same day they order it.









“When we launched vehicle delivery in Charlotte almost 10 years ago, it was only the third market Carvana served. Nearly a decade later, as the nation’s second largest used auto dealer, we continue to strive for an even better online car buying and selling experience,” says Matt Dundas, Carvana Senior Director of Finance. “Now, bringing same day delivery to the greater Charlotte area feels like a full circle moment for Carvana as we raise the bar for local customers, including dozens in the area that have already gotten to enjoy the ease and convenience of same day speed.”

Initially launched in Arizona earlier this month, Carvana has now brought same day delivery to Indiana and North Carolina, with plans to roll out its new offering in additional markets across its nationwide footprint in the coming months.

The capabilities making this possible include Carvana’s extensive infrastructure – including a nationwide network of inspection and reconditioning centers and a robust, efficient logistics fleet – combined with its digitally native purchasing and underwriting that has simplified and accelerated important elements of the online car buying process.

In addition to buying, selling, or trading in a vehicle, Carvana’s integrated online auto retail experience facilitates financing, insurance, warranty, and service. Consumers enthusiastically endorsed its approach and made Carvana the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history. Carvana’s new same day process means that customers can purchase from a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, get pre-qualified and approved in as little as three minutes all online, and in a matter of hours, Carvana can drop off the new car and take the old one away if selling or trading it in.

