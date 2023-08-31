CAST again recognized as Technology Leader in SPARK Matrix: Software Composition Analysis (SCA)

NEW YORK and PARIS, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAST, the global leader in software intelligence technology, has been recognized again as a Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Software Composition Analysis (SCA), an annual detailed analysis of the SCA solution market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning.

The report ranked CAST Highlight as the leader in both Technology Excellence and Customer Impact categories, where it outperformed solutions from global vendors, including Mend and Veracode.

Commissioned by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals, the report’s research provides strategic information for technology vendors to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

“With its comprehensive technology, portfolio ‘control tower’ approach, innovative offerings, and effective competitive and growth strategies, CAST is well-positioned to grow its share in the global SCA market while targeting enterprises,” the consulting firm said.

