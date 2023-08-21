CBRE’s AI-Powered Facilities Management Solutions Reaches 1 Billion Square Feet of Deployment

CBRE’s Smart FM Solutions, powered by AI and advanced analytics, improves operational reliability and drives efficiency in managing client portfolios

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CBRE announced today that its Smart Facilities Management (FM) Solutions are being utilized to improve operational reliability and drive efficiency at more than 20,000 Global Workplace Solutions client sites, totaling 1 billion sq. ft.





CBRE’s Smart FM Solutions enables a more intelligent approach to facility maintenance by leveraging CBRE’s Nexus AI-based platform and its rich trove of building operations and utilization data – the largest in the industry – to deliver actionable insights that optimize FM workflows and outcomes.

Paul Saville-King, Chief Product Officer, CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, said, “With high-quality data integrated into a single ecosystem, our clients benefit from operational and energy efficiencies while improving uptime and increasing reliability across their asset portfolios. Our Smart FM Solutions reduce both maintenance costs and energy consumption by as much as 20% and reduce technician dispatches by an average of 25%.”

CBRE’s Smart FM Solutions digitize, innovate and transform FM service delivery, while improving experiences for building occupants. The solutions include:

Virtual Maintenance: combines remote monitoring and diagnostics, alarm triage and advanced analytics to drive next best actions.

Automated Maintenance: delivers real-time asset performance information and automates compliance reporting and asset inspections.

Dynamic Services: provides AI-driven data insights on space utilization, enabling an enhanced employee experience.

Kapil Lahoti, Chief Digital & Technology Officer for CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions business said, “Today’s smart buildings landscape is comprised of multiple components that are hosted on disparate platforms. Our technology connects the many different client platforms in a cost-effective way to generate useful insights and improve building services, leveraging advanced algorithms that are underpinned by AI and industry-leading commercial real estate data sets.”

