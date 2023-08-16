Cherre Recognized As “Overall Data Management Platform Of The Year” By PropTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry

Cherre enables clients to collect, connect, consume, and leverage data for automated reporting, workflow optimization, more accurate insights, and data-driven decision making. Cherre’s Platform and suite of solutions can power all aspects of data management from ingestion and standardization, to analysis, reporting, and modeling, to egress to downstream applications. Plus, Cherre’s pre-built connectors accelerate the ability to add application, system, and subscription data from its expansive partner network to a central data warehouse or data pipeline.

This year, Cherre has unveiled an impressive array of products and enhancements that elevate the way its clients harness and leverage their data:

At the forefront of this innovation is Cherre’s next-generation Data Submissions Portal, which emphasizes data model elasticity and workflow flexibility. Recently enhanced with an advanced level of control, transparency, and adaptability, the Portal can seamlessly integrate a diverse array of financial and operational datasets (including ESG data) and automatically validate submission cycle data according to client-defined validation rules and calendars.

Cherre’s SFR Data Kit has undergone a significant transformation, now infused with AI-driven revenue management capabilities that enable clients to proactively anticipate market changes, identify hidden opportunities, and act with confidence.

Adding to this impressive suite of offerings is the company’s latest innovation: the Benchmarking Data Kit, which harnesses the power of a custom-built data model and machine learning to provide clients with tools to anticipate market changes, identify hidden opportunities, and differentiate asset strategies.

“Cherre is revolutionizing how the industry values and utilizes data to analyze performance and increase returns,” said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cherre. “Over the past year, we’ve enriched our platform with new features and functionality to provide our clients with an end-to-end, comprehensive real estate data solution that supports and optimizes activities across the entire asset lifecycle. This award further validates our work, and we extend our appreciation to PropTech Breakthrough for the prestigious recognition.”

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 12 different countries.

“Congratulations to Cherre for transforming the way the real estate industry accesses, leverages, and values data. The space has traditionally been siloed, making it a real challenge to combine and utilize connected data across entire organizations,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “As the real estate industry continues its journey of digital transformation, Cherre is leading the way and empowering its clients through its flexible, scalable, and secure data solutions, unlocking the value of connected data.”

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By streamlining data ingestion and unifying data across an organization, Cherre empowers its clients to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City. For more information visit https://cherre.com.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.

