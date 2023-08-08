Clinetic Announces Series A Funding Round Led by Sopris Capital

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clinetic, a growing healthtech company focused on streamlining clinical research, today announced the close of its Series A financing round led by Sopris Capital, a venture capital firm focused on technology-enabled healthcare solutions.





The financing will enable Clinetic to accelerate its patient recruitment and real-world data capabilities, deepen the company’s relationships with its network of data-connected health systems, and support collaborations with a growing number of life science customers.

Patient recruitment is widely recognized as the most difficult aspect of clinical trial execution, with many sites failing to meet enrollment targets, leading to costly delays for research sponsors. The Clinetic platform simplifies and accelerates patient recruitment for clinical studies by empowering health systems to securely harness the potential of their electronic health record (EHR) data and patient relationships. The platform also enables researchers to surface deep, timely clinical insights for real-world data studies.

“We are thrilled to partner with an investor who shares our vision for modernizing clinical research,” said Tom Kaminski, co-founder and chief executive officer, Clinetic. “Our data-driven software platform streamlines highly manual activities for both health systems and life science companies to ultimately complete studies faster and advance new therapies to improve patient care.”

“As active investors in technology-enabled healthcare services and SaaS companies, we recognize the compelling and differentiated value proposition of Clinetic,” said Mark Groner, Partner at Sopris Capital. “Their unique platform to surface deep clinical data insights and streamline the ‘last mile’ of patient recruitment represents a promising solution to a critical unfilled need in clinical research and healthcare. We are excited about its trajectory and future growth.”

About Clinetic

Clinetic is a health technology company harnessing the potential of electronic health record (EHR) data to accelerate clinical research and evidence generation. We enable a growing network of health systems to efficiently identify and activate patients for clinical research through EHR-connected workflows. This helps complete studies faster with increased visibility ultimately advancing new therapies to improve patient care. Learn more at: www.clinetic.com

About Sopris Capital:

Sopris Capital is a venture capital firm that invests growth equity in technology-enabled business services and SaaS companies that are solving critical pain points. Sopris seeks to be a value-added partner to fast growing companies that have a validated business model, proven product/market fit, and a management team that can capitalize on the opportunity ahead. Learn more at: http://www.sopriscapital.com

Contacts

Tom Kaminski, co-Founder and CEO Clinetic [email protected] 919-228-8435