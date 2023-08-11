Connellsville Area School District Adds Multiple PowerSchool Solutions to Digitize Administrative, Enrollment, and Communications Operations

Pennsylvania school district selects PowerSchool Student Information Cloud solutions to improve digital capabilities

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Connellsville Area School District (Connellsville ASD) in Connellsville, Pennsylvania selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Enrollment Express, and PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, which are all part of the Student Information Cloud, to support the school’s administrative, enrollment, and digital communications operations. Once these tools are fully implemented as hosted solutions alongside the district’s existing use of PowerSchool Schoology Learning, part of the Personalized Learning Cloud, Connellsville ASD can securely manage scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, enrollment, and other core administrative functions for the 2023-24 school year.





“Ensuring our district has access to tools to support our hybrid learning curriculum is important to us, which is why we’ve decided to add additional PowerSchool products to our technology stack,” said Kevin Ghost, Director of Technology, Connellsville Area School District. “PowerSchool’s Schoology Learning product has already helped us minimize our overall time spent on completing repetitive tasks such as grading and file distribution. We’re confident our PowerSchool SIS, Enrollment Express, and Ecollect Forms products will provide even more support for our staff for years to come.”

Connellsville ASD has used Schoology Learning to strengthen its hybrid learning capabilities in recent years, notably throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. By leveraging the platform’s learning management, assessment, parental engagement, and professional development features, Connellsville ASD has made Schoology Learning its central platform to manage online learning operations.

Once PowerSchool SIS, Enrollment Express, and Ecollect Forms are fully implemented for the 2023-24 school year, Connellsville ASD will have access to an expanded, unified interface allowing them to manage school operations from anywhere and can help improve overall parent-student-teacher communications, staff collaboration, and reporting responsibilities.

Connellsville ASD is a large, rural district located southeast of Pittsburgh, in Fayette County, Pennsylvania serving more than 3,800 students. The district has seven schools including a high school, middle school, and four elementary schools, in addition to an online learning academy and its career and technical center.

For more information about the PowerSchool Student Information Cloud, visit, https://www.powerschool.com/student-information-cloud/.

