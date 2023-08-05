Copart, Inc. Announces a Two-for-One Stock Split

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a two-for-one split of its common stock. The stock split will be effected as a stock dividend entitling each stockholder of record to receive one additional share of common stock for every one share owned. Additional shares issued as a result of the stock dividend will be distributed after close of trading on August 21, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 14, 2023. The stock split will increase the number of shares of common stock outstanding from approximately 480.0 million shares to approximately 960.0 million shares. Stockholders do not need to exchange existing stock certificates. Appropriate adjustments will be made to shares subject to awards and available reserves under Copart’s equity incentive plans and the number of shares authorized for repurchase under Copart’s previously announced share repurchase program.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 members in over 190 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Contacts

Brooke Boston

Executive Assistant, Office of the Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Related Stories

Mogo Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus to Replace Recently Expired Base Shelf Prospectus

Josh Levin Promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of ComEd

FDA Approves ZURZUVAE™ (zuranolone), the First and Only Oral Treatment Approved for Women with Postpartum Depression, and Issues a Complete Response Letter for Major Depressive Disorder

LTC Senior Management to Participate in the NYSE Real Estate Virtual Investor Access Day

KBRA Releases Research – The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ): Two Years Later

Tablet Shipments Decline Sharply in Q2 2023 While Chromebook Shipments Show Some Resilience, According to IDC

You may have missed

Mogo Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus to Replace Recently Expired Base Shelf Prospectus

Josh Levin Promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of ComEd

FDA Approves ZURZUVAE™ (zuranolone), the First and Only Oral Treatment Approved for Women with Postpartum Depression, and Issues a Complete Response Letter for Major Depressive Disorder

LTC Senior Management to Participate in the NYSE Real Estate Virtual Investor Access Day

Copart, Inc. Announces a Two-for-One Stock Split

error: Content is protected !!