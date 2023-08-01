CoStar Group Appoints Angelique Brunner to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, today announced the expansion of its board to nine members with the appointment of Angelique Brunner as an independent member of the board.









Angelique Brunner joins the Board with more than 25 years of experience in finance and real estate and venture capital. She is CEO and Founder of EB5 Capital, an industry-leading investment company specializing in raising foreign capital for real estate development projects. Ms. Brunner brings extensive boardroom experience to CoStar Group, previously serving as a director of Cushman & Wakefield and Chesapeake Lodging Trust. Currently, she serves on the Board of Trustees for Brown University and on the Board of Governors for Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs. Additionally, she serves as an executive board member for the Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership at Howard University School of Business.

In 2022 Ms. Brunner received a presidential appointment to the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) Trade Advisory Committee on Africa (TACA). She is an active member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Real Estate Executive Council (REEC), and Urban Land Institute (ULI).

“As CoStar Group continues to grow and diversify its reach across the globe, I’m excited to have Angelique Brunner join our board and bring her years of experience across real estate and investment industries in both the private and public sectors,” said Andy Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group. “Ms. Brunner’s appointment further enhances the Board industry, leadership, and corporate governance experience, growing its depth, breadth, and diversity of experience.”

This appointment comes at a time of significant growth and expansion for the company. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group now has over 5,400 employees across 15 countries. The company has seen consistent positive financial results year after year, with over 10 straight years of double-digit revenue growth. CoStar Group’s websites reached a significant milestone this year, surpassing 100 million monthly unique visitors across Homes.com, Apartments.com, LoopNet, and the rest of the company’s online marketplaces and websites.

For more information on CoStar Group’s Board of Directors, visit investors.costargroup.com/leadership.

