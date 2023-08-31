Crawford & Company® to Participate in the 16th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is pleased to announce that Joseph Blanco, President, Bruce Swain, CFO, and Robert Genkin, SVP, Finance and M&A, will take part in the 16th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The Crawford team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.





For further information and to register for the conference, please use the following link.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is a leading global provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities with an expansive network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights for the Class B Common Stock (CRD-B) and protections for the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A). More information is available at www.crawco.com.

