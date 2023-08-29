CrossCountry Consulting Appoints National Financial Services Partner

Mike Pugliese to help lead the expansion of the firm’s banking and capital markets solutions

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that Mike Pugliese has been appointed Partner in the national Business Transformation practice and will lead the expansion of the firm’s Banking and Capital Markets solutions. Based in Chicago, he will also play an instrumental role in supporting the strategy, operations, and growth of the business in that market.





Pugliese has over 30 years of industry and consulting experience delivering large-scale transformation to the office of the CFO, CRO, and CCO. With deep expertise in the areas of financial and management reporting, planning and forecasting, risk-adjusted profitability reporting, and regulatory compliance, he brings new depth to CrossCountry’s industry capabilities and will accelerate the growth of their national client base.

“Mike is well known within the financial services industry, and we are thrilled to have a leader of his caliber join our team,” said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CrossCountry Consulting. “He has a unique perspective to offer, and his experience will be invaluable as we continue to evolve solutions for our financial services clients. His exemplary career and deep knowledge of the broader banking and capital markets landscape will be a tremendous asset to the firm.”

“CrossCountry has developed remarkable financial services capabilities over the years, and I look forward to helping to build on this strong foundation as we continue to grow and help our clients succeed in this space,” said Pugliese. “The firm’s strong reputation in the market, coupled with their consistent track record of providing a better experience for employees and clients alike, makes me proud to be part of such an active and vibrant organization.”

Prior to joining CrossCountry, Pugliese spent 13 years as a Partner at Capco where he led the U.S. Financial Services Consulting business and was part of Capco’s global leadership team. Additionally, Pugliese spent 14 years at BearingPoint where he led the Finance practice. He began his career at Citibank and was a Vice President in their Financial Planning and Analysis division.

