DENSO to Exhibit at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich

KARIYA, JAPAN, Aug 24, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – DENSO Corporation today announced that it will exhibit at the IAA Mobility 2023 to be held in Munich, Germany, September 5-10.

DENSO Exhibition Stand, Munich Exhibition Center (Hall A2 – D21)

DENSO will showcase the concepts of “Green” and “Peace of Mind” and DENSO’s unique approach to the ?2035 Vision?.

On the 4th of September recently-appointed DENSO President and COO Shinnosuke Hayashi will make his first European public appearance and speaking engagement during a press event at the DENSO exhibition stand.

DENSO Press Event
Date and time: 4 September 2023, 14:20 to 14:40 CEST
Location: DENSO Exhibition Stand, Munich Exhibition Center (Hall A2 — D21)
Presenters: Shinnosuke Hayashi, President and COO of DENSO Corporation Yasushi Mukai, President and CEO, DENSO International Europe

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Vaadin’s New Multilingual AI-Powered Form Filler Makes it Easy for Developers to Create Business Apps That Saves Users Time

Mode Mobile Raises $1.235M from 11,000 Retail Investors, Opens New Round On Mission to Disrupt Smartphone Industry

Sonfu Digital Solutions Announces Client Reactivation Service for Gyms & Spas

MHI Completes Final TF Coil for ITER

Reviving Success: IGG’s Monthly Gross Billing Surpassed HK$500 Million; New Era of Profitability: Rapid Growth of New Games and APP Business Propel IGG Forward

As International Revenue Soars to $650M with 45% from SEA; Chiratae Expands SEA Regional Advisory Board with the addition of Mr. Puneet Pushkarna

You may have missed

Vaadin’s New Multilingual AI-Powered Form Filler Makes it Easy for Developers to Create Business Apps That Saves Users Time

Mode Mobile Raises $1.235M from 11,000 Retail Investors, Opens New Round On Mission to Disrupt Smartphone Industry

Sonfu Digital Solutions Announces Client Reactivation Service for Gyms & Spas

DENSO to Exhibit at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich

MHI Completes Final TF Coil for ITER

error: Content is protected !!