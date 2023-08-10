Don’t Forget! Having Memory Seats in Vehicles Boosts Satisfaction, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Although it is common for mass market car brands to lag when it comes to fully integrating the technologies and vehicle components of premium brands, memory seats for mass market is further lagging, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study,SM released today. Additionally, power adjusting seats provide a good boost in overall satisfaction, an important component to vehicles, as manually adjusting seats bring more problems as well.





“The mass market segment trends follow that of premium,” said Ashley Edgar, senior director of global automotive supplier benchmarking and alternative mobility at J.D. Power. “Since mass market vehicles typically follow the trends of premium vehicles mass market brands have the ability to benchmark what premium brands do well and, as the automotive industry continues to innovate, this is an opportunity to deliver seat features in a more intuitive, less problematic way.”

Seat quality is measured by the number of problems and level of satisfaction experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality.

To see the rank charts for each segment, visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2023093.

The 2023 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 93,380 purchasers and lessees of new 2023 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through May 2023.

For more information about the U.S. Seat Quality Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/automotive/us-seat-quality-and-satisfaction-study.

