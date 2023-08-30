Editas Medicine Announces Upcoming Investor Events

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Thursday, September 7
    Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
    Location: Boston, MA
  • Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Monday, September 11
    Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
    Location: New York, NY
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, September 26
    Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
    Location: New York, NY

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine
As a clinical-stage genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

CONTACT: Media and Investor Contact:
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
[email protected]

