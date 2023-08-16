Entera Bio to Present Two Abstracts on its First-in-Class, Once Daily Oral hPTH(1-34) Peptide Tablets (EB613) for the Treatment of Post-Menopausal Women at High Risk of Fracture at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) Annual Meeting

JERUSALEM, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), (“Entera” or the “Company”) a leader in the development of orally delivered peptides and therapeutic proteins, today announced that it has been selected to present data for its investigational agent EB613 at the ASBMR 2023 Annual Meeting on October 13-16, 2023 in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

EB613 [hPTH(1-34) tablets] is being developed as the first once-daily oral anabolic (bone forming) mini tablet therapy for post-menopausal women with high risk osteoporosis. It is estimated that 54 million adults, representing 50 percent of the U.S. adult population over age 50, are at risk of a fragility fracture and approximately 1 in 5 older adults will die within the year following a hip fracture. Due to a lower peak bone density as compared to men and decreases in estradiol after menopause, women are affected in greater numbers. Post menopausal osteoporosis afflicts more women globally than cancer and cardiovascular disease and is a serious health concern. “Available treatments, while efficacious, fail to provide a viable solution for patients that no longer respond to antiresorptive medications and are unwilling to take an injectable anabolic drug or cumbersome device. As potentially, the first once daily hPTH(1-34) peptide tablet therapy, our EB613 program is dedicated to address the vast treatment gap in current osteoporosis care,” said Miranda Toledano, Chief Executive Officer at Entera.

Abstract Title: Pharmacokinetic (PK) Profile of EBP05/EB613 Oral Teriparatide Tablets in Women of Post Menopausal Age Versus Young Adult Men

Presentation Number: SAT-456

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Poster Session I

Session Date/Time: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Abstract Title: First Oral hPTH(1-34) Tablet Treatment for Osteoporosis Demonstrates Rapid Pharmacodynamic Effect on Plasma Levels of Endogenous PTH(1-84)

Presentation Number: LB SUN-646

Presentation Type: Late Breaking Poster Presentation

Session: Late-Breaking Poster Session I

Session Date/Time: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Presentation Time: 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered macromolecules, including peptides and other therapeutic proteins. The Company focuses on significant unmet medical needs where a daily mini tablet form of a peptide treatment or replacement therapy holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of high risk, post-menopausal osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, are in clinical development. EB613 is the first oral, once daily mini tablet presentation of synthetic hPTH (1-34), consisting of the same 34 amino acid sequence as daily subcutaneous teriparatide injection, Forteo®. A placebo controlled, dose ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD) in a dose dependent manner and was presented at the ASBMR 2021 Annual Conference. Entera is currently preparing to initiate a Phase 3 registrational study for EB613. A phase 1 PK study of novel PTH formulations was initiated in H1 2023 to ascertain feasibility of a new hypo candidate (a prior formulation had positive Phase 2a data announced in 2015 and published in the JBMR in 2019) and for another potential indication. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com

