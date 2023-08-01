Etching a New Chapter Enterprise AI Solution in the APAC region

Trescon is set to organize the 42nd edition of World AI Show, a global platform showcasing the latest trends and innovations in enterprise AI solutions. This highly anticipated event will be held on 2-3 August 2023 at the prestigious Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, bringing together IT Heads and business leaders from enterprises and governments across the APAC region.

SINGAPORE, Aug 1, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Home to a thriving innovation hub, Singapore is all set to host the 42ndedition of the World AI Show, organised by Trescon. The globally recognized event is set to highlight the latest trends and innovations in enterprise AI solution from top tech leaders, enterprises and governments from the APAC region.

The rapid adoption of AI-based solutions is transforming the APAC region’s technological landscape. Singapore’s robust technological infrastructure and driven initiatives are driving AI-based technologies into the mainstream. In line with its National AI Strategy, Singapore recently launched the Artificial Intelligence Government Cloud Cluster to help accelerate AI adoption while underscoring the advantages offered by this emerging technology.

With an aim of creating an environment of collaboration and fostering knowledge exchange, World AI Show – Singapore promises to unveil the future of AI and its various applications. The event will serve as a platform for global thought leaders, industry experts, innovators and AI enthusiasts to come together, share insights and explore cutting-edge AI solutions. Attendees will gain invaluable knowledge through keynote presentations, enterprise use-case discussions, panel sessions, and interactive tech talks. The event will also facilitate business networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with like-minded professionals and forge partnerships to accelerate AI adoption within their organisations.

The latest edition of this prestigious event taking place in Singapore cements its position as a global gathering of AI experts, government officials, and industry leaders. Featuring thought-provoking discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in AI, the event will equip attendees with practical strategies and valuable insights. The exhibition floor will showcase the most innovative AI solutions allowing participants to experience first-hand how AI is reshaping the technological landscape across industry verticals.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming edition of the World AI Show, Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon said, “World AI Show is a premier platform that brings together global AI experts, government officials, and industry leaders to share their groundbreaking ideas and help unlock the untapped potential of enterprise AI.” He further added, “Singapore’s dynamic technological landscape and strategic location in the APAC region made it a natural choice for us to host the 42nd edition of the event. We are looking forward to the groundbreaking discussions and witness firsthand the remarkable potential of AI in enterprise solutions.”

Notable speakers attending the event include:

Dennis Lui, Chief Executive, VITAL (Ministry of Finance)

Sachin Tonk, Deputy Chief Data Officer, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Division, GovTech Singapore

Lee Wan Sie, Director (Trusted AI and Data), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)

Dr James Ong, Founder & Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII)

Bala Chandrasekaran, Managing Director-Digital Strategy & Transformation and Chief Digital Officer – Asia, Marsh McLennan

Jeannette Pang, Managing Director, Head of Product Pricing, Billing & Cash Data Analytics, Standard Chartered Bank

A/Prof. Eric Wong, Group Chief Data & Strategy Officer (GCDSO), National Healthcare Group, Singapore

Miao Song, Global Chief Information Officer, GLP

Ngiam Kee Yuan, Group Chief Technology Officer, National University Health System (NUHS) Singapore

Ram Thilak Prem Kumar, Group Head – Data Science & AI, Inchcape plc

James Ang, SVP APAC, Dataiku

Saurabh Jha, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Data & Analytics, Tech Mahindra

Hussain Boltwala, Director- Data Analytics, ASEAN, Altair

Adrien Chenailler, Head of Data Science, OCBC Bank

Daniel Ting, Director, AI Office, Singhealth

Andy Ta Wee An, Chief Data Officer & Director, Data Analytics & AI (DNA), Synapxe

Madhan Seduraman, Deputy Vice President, AI and Automation, Prudential Singapore

Dr Adam Chee, Chief, Smart Health Leadership Centre, National University of Singapore

Jenny Tan, President, ISACA SG Chapter

Sudesh Kumar, Chief Digital Officer, Hello Health Group

Jeffrey Lim, Director, Joyce A Tan & Partners LLC

One of the key speakers at the show Miao Song, Global Chief Information Officer, GLP, said, “AI is the most promising yet controversial technology in this modern world. Adopting AI in the right way will only help us to grow our businesses and create a positive impact on humankind. I look forward to sharing best practices and take part in in-depth discussions in the upcoming World AI Show in Singapore.”

Sudesh Kumar, Chief Digital Officer, Hello Health expressed his excitement about the show saying, “Witness the future at World AI Show, where global innovators unite to unveil ground-breaking advancements, fostering a world where artificial intelligence transcends human potential and creates limitless possibilities.”

The World AI Show – Singapore is supported by:

Get ready to join the brightest minds from the AI community at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore on 2nd-3rd August 2023. Deep dive into the world of AI as your forge partnerships and gain actionable insights at the World AI Show – Singapore. For further information, visit: www.worldaishow.com

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership.

Our summits, expos, and conferences create real economic impact by connecting and empowering the key ecosystem of government organisations, regulators, enterprises, corporates and more. With the help of our 250+ employees across offices in 6 countries, several of our clients have quadrupled their leads, shortened sales cycles by half or less, entered markets three times faster, closed deals within unimaginable timelines and grown their businesses ultimately. For more information about Trescon visit: www.tresconglobal.com.

For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Nupur Aswani

Head – Media, PR and Corporate Communications, Trescon

+91 95559 15156 | [email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com