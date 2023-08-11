Etehad Law Announces Injury and Accident Victim Representation in Beverly Hills

Etehad Law has announced contingency-based legal representation for injury and accident victims in Beverly Hills seeking compensation.

Beverly Hills, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2023) – The move comes as Etehad Law looks to provide injured parties in and around Beverly Hills with personal injury law guidance in line with the latest regulatory developments. The firm is led by Attorney Simon Etehad, a personal injury lawyer practicing in California for over 25 years.

Etehad Law’s legal services are now offered to assist with an array of injury cases, spanning auto or vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, slip and fall situations, and more. The firm aims to recover compensatory amounts that reflect harm sustained and losses incurred.

“Our mission at Etehad Law is to provide exceptional legal representation and support to accident and injury victims in Beverly Hills and Hollywood,” said Simon Etehad. “We firmly believe that every client deserves justice and fair compensation for their losses, and we are committed to fighting tirelessly on their behalf.”

Etehad Law points to the severe injuries that can transpire as a result of car crashes, in particular – ranging from head trauma to spinal damage. It explained that such consequences can leave victims facing ongoing costs due to immediate medical treatment and surgeries, as well as physical rehabilitation or therapy.

According to the firm, possible losses after accidents may also extend to lost income from employment, as injured parties are unable to work going forward. For this reason, Etehad Law takes into account the full impact that incidents have had on the lives of victims and their families when filing claims.

The service it offers covers each stage of the injury claim process. As noted by Etehad Law, this may involve settlement negotiations with insurance companies, lawsuit preparation against liable parties, and courtroom representation.

Etehad Law is also positioned to aid victims in need of immediate replacements for damaged vehicles, either by facilitating car repairs or helping with rental setups.

Etehad Law’s updated services follow a contingency-based model, with legal fees payable after settlements have been agreed or awarded in court.

