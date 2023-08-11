FC Barcelona’s Content Creation Platform, Barça Media, Enters into Business Combination Agreement with Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

High-growth business with audiovisual and digital divisions that produce dynamic content to engage, reward and build connections with the Club’s global fanbase

Transaction values the combined company at a pro-forma enterprise value of approximately US$1 billion

Barça Media will continue to be managed by a highly experienced team of sports, media and entertainment professionals headed by experienced Spanish media executive Toni Cruz as Chief Executive Officer

Business combination provides new capital to Barça Media to advance the company’s multi-pronged growth strategy

This is a major strategic transaction for FC Barcelona, reinforcing the digital transformation of the Club, which was initiated by the onboarding of strategic partners in 2022

BARCELONA, Spain & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FC Barcelona (“FC Barcelona” or the “Club”), one of the world’s most successful and storied professional football clubs, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, to bring its content creation platform, Barça Media (“Barça Media” or the “Business”), to the U.S. and other global financial markets.

With more than 330 million fans and 434 million television viewers during the 2021 / 2022 season alone and 421 million social media followers across the globe, FC Barcelona is one of the world’s most visible and valuable sports franchises. Barça Media centralizes the creation, production and commercialization of FC Barcelona’s audiovisual, digital and esports output. The Business incorporates substantially all of the digital content the Club has produced over the past 20 years, targeting fans of all ages around the globe. Its mission is to produce dynamic and engaging content that feeds the Club’s different distribution channels and can be promoted via FC Barcelona’s various social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch), which together generated nearly 2.5 billion interactions during the 2021 / 2022 season. Barça Media also licenses content to and partners and collaborates with other best-in-class content platforms including Disney+, DirecTV, Sony Pictures, Univision, DAZN and others. Each year, Barça Media produces thousands of pieces of original content and services to grow FC Barcelona’s brand recognition and position itself to be a global digital media and entertainment powerhouse in a massive global marketplace.

The combination with Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. will give Barça Media access to the U.S. capital markets to create an even stronger platform to accelerate its multi-pronged growth strategy. FC Barcelona has the largest fanbase among all professional football clubs and an exceptional brand recognition. Barça Media intends to capitalize on these factors and leverage strong market tailwinds, to produce original content that stimulates fan engagement and drives long-term profitable growth. FC Barcelona expects Barça Media to serve as an important source of revenue in the coming years and has assigned significant resources to support the Business.

“We have made considerable progress in the digital and audiovisual spaces to ensure that Barça Media will grow into a multifaceted content creation hub that leverages the power and unique assets of the world-renowned FC Barcelona brand,” commented Joan Laporta, FC Barcelona President. “The differentiated content that we have already produced has proven extremely valuable, resonating well and driving meaningful engagement with our growing global fanbase while generating new revenue streams. This step is a strategic decision that will give us additional resources to continue to grow the platform at a time when the demand for sports-themed digital content is expanding exponentially.”

Dr. Cornelius Boersch, CEO of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp., commented, “Barça Media has demonstrated its ability to manufacture, market and monetize original content that reaches and resonates with FC Barcelona fans across different channels. Additionally, the Business is doing this in a highly deliberate manner that will drive sustained fan interest and support free cash flow growth. Football is already the world’s most popular sport and continues to gain traction in high-growth markets such as the United States. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup being played in 16 cities across North America, we believe it is an excellent time for this partnership and to capitalize on a growing captive audience for the authentic content the Business is creating. We look forward to partnering with the Business to further its mission.”

Key Transaction Terms

The transaction values the pro-forma company at an estimated enterprise value of approximately US$1 billion, and will provide unrestricted cash on Barça Media’s balance sheet depending on redemption levels. Upon closing, the Class A common stock of the combined company is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “BRME”.

Assuming no redemptions and no further capital raised, it is expected that the closing of the transaction will result in around 80% of the outstanding shares being owned by Barça Media’s existing shareholders, including FC Barcelona, Blaugrana Invest, S.à.r.l., and Libero Football Finance AG. FC Barcelona is expected to own a majority of the shares in Barça Media as a result of the transaction. Blaugrana Invest, S.à.r.l. which is within the corporate group of Socios.com, a leading sports and entertainment fan engagement platform, and Libero Football Finance AG, a Germany-based pan-European specialist in working capital financing for football companies, are both strategic partners of Barça Media. In connection with the transaction, Libero Football Finance AG and another purchaser, advised by NIPA Capital B.V., which will continue to manage and advise the entity, each purchased a portion of shares of the Club’s digital business from existing minority shareholders and each will be represented on the board of directors of Barça Media.

Barça Media is led by a highly experienced team of sports, media and entertainment professionals. Upon completion of the business combination, as part of a broader transition team, Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.’s Chief Financial Officer Alexander Hornung and Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Thomas Middelhoff, who previously served as CEO of multinational media conglomerate Bertelsmann, will join Barça Media as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, respectively.

The transaction requires the approval of shareholders of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp., the approval of members of the Club’s general assembly and is subject to other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the last quarter of 2023.

Investor Presentation Information

Investors may listen to a conference call regarding the proposed business combination on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:00am ET.

Investors may access the call and corresponding investor presentation with more information at www.mountain-spac.com. The investor presentation was also furnished by Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K, and is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Key Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to FC Barcelona. Perez-Llorca acted as lead legal advisor to FC Barcelona and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP acted as a US legal advisor to FC Barcelona. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as lead legal advisor to Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stifel acted as capital markets advisor to Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Stifel.

About Barça Media

Barça Media is the digital content creation platform for FC Barcelona, one of the world’s most successful and storied professional football clubs. Barça Media centralizes the creation, production and commercialization of FC Barcelona’s, digital and esports output. The Business incorporates all of the digital content the Club has produced over the past 20 years targeting fans of all ages around the globe. Its mission is to produce dynamic and engaging content that feeds FC Barcelona’s different distribution channels and can be promoted via the club’s various social media channels. Barça Media serves to capitalize on the strength of FC Barcelona’s global brand as well as strong market tailwinds to produce original digital content that stimulates fan engagement and drives long-term profitable growth.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker “MCAA,” Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. was formed by the founders of international investment firm Mountain Partners.

