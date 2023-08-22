Federated Wireless to Deliver Private 4G and 5G Networks via New VMware Private Mobile Network Service

The managed connectivity service accelerates edge digital transformation and will become initially available in the current quarter (FY23 Q3)

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Federated Wireless, a shared spectrum and private wireless leader, today announced its selection by VMware to deliver private 4G and 5G networks-as-a-service for enterprises in the form of the new VMware Private Mobile Network Service.

Federated Wireless will build and operate private 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) infrastructure to be deployed on customers’ premises. VMware will provide its Private Mobile Network Orchestrator to manage the end-to-end network and integrate it with existing IT environments.

The streamlined solution provides the performance, coverage, and security benefits of private cellular networks without the complexity of building and operating standalone infrastructure.

Key features and benefits of the joint solution include:

Streamlined deployment of private 4G/5G RAN at enterprise locations

Simplified private mobile core integrated with existing IT management platforms

Centralized orchestration and automation of the end-to-end networks

Enhanced security and more optimized connectivity for business- and mission-critical applications

Carrier-grade performance with SLAs tailored to enterprise requirements

Ability to leverage CBRS shared spectrum as well as privately licensed spectrum

“Enterprises are looking to private cellular networks to enable business transformation, but need solutions that integrate with their existing infrastructure,” said Kevin McCartney, Vice President of Alliances at Federated Wireless. “Through the strength of our combined solutioning with VMware, we’re giving customers in difficult-to-cover environments an easy on-ramp to private 4G and 5G with the performance and scale they require.”

“VMware is committed to helping customers modernize their networks through innovative software solutions,” said Saadat Malik, Vice President and General Manager, Edge Computing at VMware. “With Federated Wireless and a growing partner ecosystem, we’re making it simpler for enterprises to deploy and run private networks in a model that aligns with their business needs.”

The solution will be delivered by Federated Wireless as part of its private wireless managed service and will be available to both direct customers and channel partners.

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is the leading innovator of private wireless and shared spectrum services. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 100 solution and edge partners, all dedicated to collaboration in advance development and deployment of shared spectrum services and private wireless. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes organizations spanning agriculture, education, energy, events, government, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics, real estate, retail, and telecommunications industries. Transformative use cases range from Industry 4.0, smart agriculture, campus automation, smart cities, autonomous robotics and telehealth to network densification and mobile offload. For more information, visit: federatedwireless.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, or our blog.