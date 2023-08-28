Fierce Biotech Names HiFiBiO Therapeutics a “Fierce 15” Biotech Company of 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biotech–HiFiBiO Therapeutics, a clinical stage global biotech company focusing on improving patient lives with single cell precision, today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2023’s “Fierce 15” biotechnology companies. The annual special report features the most innovative and promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry.





“HiFiBiO Therapeutics is at the forefront of harnessing single-cell insights to bring innovative immunomodulatory therapeutics into the clinic,” remarked Liang Schweizer, PhD, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of HiFiBiO Therapeutics. “The Fierce 15 recognition reflects our passionate dedication to patients with unmet medical needs, and further highlights our unique Drug Intelligence Science (DIS®) approach to enhance the probability of success of immunotherapy from targets to drugs to patients.”

HiFiBiO Therapeutics is differentiated by its pioneering DIS® approach which combines a proprietary microfluidic single-cell platform with advanced AI/ML-based data analytics to gain unprecedented insights into human disease biology. Through this high-resolution translational approach, HiFiBiO Therapeutics has advanced three programs into Phase 1 trials, a first-in-class TNFR2 agonist (HFB200301, NCT05238883), a best-in-class BTLA antagonist (HFB200603, NCT05789069), and a 2nd generation OX40 agonist (HFB301001, NCT05229601).

Since 2017, HiFiBiO Therapeutics has built a sustainable pipeline targeting key mechanisms of immune modulation, with eight clinical candidates discovered, mainly across oncology and autoimmune diseases. With more than $180M in financing from world-class investors and an experienced top-tier scientific and clinical team, HiFiBiO is well-positioned to deliver effective therapeutic solutions for patients globally.

“For the past 21 years, we have assessed hundreds of early-stage companies for inclusion in the ‘Fierce 15’ special report. To curate this list, we consider a diverse range of factors, including the robustness of their technology, partnerships, venture support and their competitive positioning within the market,” said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. “Our special report celebrates innovation and creativity in the face of intense competition.”

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry’s daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day’s top stories.

About HiFiBiO Therapeutics

HiFiBiO Therapeutics is a clinical stage global biotech pioneering a unique high-resolution translational solution (DIS®, Drug Intelligence Science) to enhance the probability of success for immunotherapies. DIS® combines unique single cell capabilities with AI/ML approaches using patient samples to discover novel targets, effective antibody drugs, and predictive biomarkers. With DIS®, HiFiBiO gains an unprecedented understanding of immune modulation in human diseases which drives a robust clinical pipeline of transformative immunotherapies. Additionally, HiFiBiO has partnered with major multinational pharmaceutical and biotech companies applying its innovative DIS® approach. Additional information can be found at www.Hifibio.com.

HiFiBiO Therapeutics, HiFiBiO Therapeutics logo, and DIS® are trademarks of HiFiBiO and its affiliates.

Contacts

Media

Vincent Tse



Senior Director of Staff and Strategy



HiFiBiO Therapeutics



[email protected]