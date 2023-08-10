FileTrail Expands Support of ILTA with 2023 ILTAMAX Sponsorship, Will Host New Learning Sessions Presented by Records and IG Leaders at ILTACON 2023

Information governance and records management leader will present company update, product road map and demos and host peer-led learning sessions along with its exhibit at ILTACON 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FileTrail®, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, is proud to have expanded its support of the International Legal Technology Association with a 2023 ILTAMAX sponsorship. As part of the investment, the company announces its extensive participation in ILTACON 2023, the premier educational and networking event for the legal sector. ILTACON 2023 will be held at Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Hotels and Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts in Orlando, Florida, August 20-24.

FileTrail will share its knowledge and thought leadership as well as the latest company and product updates at ILTACON 2023, where conference attendees have multiple opportunities to connect:

Sign up for one or more FileTrail-hosted peer-led or partner learning sessions, featuring industry experts on law firm IG and records management, hosted in Demo Room Oceanic 5: “How Smooth Can You Make Data Transfers?”

Presented by Ron Warman, partner at Affinity Consulting Group

Tuesday, August 22, 10:15 a.m. “Methodologies for Consistent and Actionable Categorization Across Disparate Repositories”

Presented by Karen Frazier, senior integration & development specialist at InOutsource, and Tim Clauss, director of IG technologies at InOutsource

Tuesday, August 22, 11:00 a.m. “The Importance of Change Management for Successful IG”

Presented by Leigh Isaacs, director of information governance, DLA Piper

Tuesday, August 22, 2:00 p.m. “Unlocking Data Potential: Leveraging Metrics and FileTrail Reporting for Seamless Data Migration and Enhanced Data Integrity”

Presented by Charlene Wacenske, director of records and information governance, Morrison & Foerster LLP

Wednesday, August 23, 1:00 p.m. “Privacy and Document Retention Challenges Posed by International Data Management Regulations and the Expanding Use of AI Technologies”

Presented by Andrew Keller, director of information governance, eSentio Technologies

Wednesday, August 23, 3:00 p.m.

Attend one or more FileTrail sessions: Company Update presented by FileTrail CEO Harold Westervelt on Tuesday, August 22, 3:30 p.m. Product road map session presented by FileTrail VP of product management Chad Foley to learn all about what’s in development at FileTrail on Tuesday, August 22, 4:30 p.m. “Accelerating Success: Navigating Implementation Challenges, Ensuring Client Success, and Future-Proofing Your Solutions” presented by Nick Burge, FileTrail director of implementation, on Wednesday, August 23, 10:15 a.m.

Schedule a product demonstration of FileTrail Records, Governance or Matter Mobility.

Visit FileTrail in the exhibit hall at booth 814, featuring an interactive demo station with self-navigation.

A full list and description of sessions are available on FileTrail’s website. Conference attendees, including ILTA members and nonmembers, industry consultants and media representatives, can sign up for a demo, product road map or peer-led session or schedule a private meeting or briefing with FileTrail by visiting the registration page on the FileTrail website.

About FileTrail

Founded in 2000, FileTrail® is the leader in information governance and records management solutions for highly regulated markets throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Designed as an integrated enterprise software solution, FileTrail serves large enterprises, internal legal departments and law firms with full life cycle information governance management. As a comprehensive IG suite, FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates records and information governance management, enabling organizations to meet urgent client demands, pass audits, conduct a client audit response across multiple repositories, address outside council guidelines and handle new compliance rules with a modern approach. Sophisticated organizations that see the big picture are moving beyond just records management and have selected FileTrail as their long-term partner to guide them through the information governance life cycle. For more information or to schedule a call, visit filetrail.com.

