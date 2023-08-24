Rapid adoption by customer and employee experience-centric businesses leads to unprecedented growth for branded calling

First Orion Reaches Milestone With Over One Billion Branded Calls This Year Rapid adoption by customer and employee experience-centric businesses leads to unprecedented growth for branded calling

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces the achievement of surpassing one billion branded calls for the year. The swift adoption of branded calling by businesses across all industries seeking to enhance their bottom line through enriched customer and employee experiences has resulted in a 3X growth in First Orion’s customer base over the past 12 months.

Businesses need help connecting with customers via the voice channel because most consumers have stopped answering calls from phone numbers they do not recognize. Surveys conducted by First Orion indicate that 90% of consumers feel uncomfortable answering unidentified calls. Consumers prefer receiving branded calls, and 90% expect businesses to brand their calls to them.

First Orion’s INFORM® overcomes this challenge by allowing businesses to customize up to 32 characters to display their name on the recipient’s mobile device while it rings and in the native call log afterward. First Orion is trusted by leading enterprises in the insurance, financial services, healthcare, and retail industries, including multiple clients on the Fortune 100 list.

INFORM has enabled businesses to achieve:

Increased First Call Conversion : a call center experienced a 76% increase in first call conversions

: a call center experienced a 76% increase in first call conversions Decreased Decline Rate : a national home improvement retailer saw a 55% decrease in its decline rate

: a national home improvement retailer saw a 55% decrease in its decline rate Increased Long Call Duration: a property insurance provider saw a 68% increase in long call duration

First Orion’s Branded Communication solutions are powered by its Communication Exchange, which protects consumers and businesses with ongoing business legitimacy vetting and fraud prevention and detection.

“As the leaders of the branded calling industry from its inception, First Orion is dedicated to revolutionizing customer experiences and driving enhanced business outcomes,” said Joe Stinziano, president and COO of First Orion. “Our commitment to optimizing answer and engagement rates for outbound calls has not only set industry standards but has also transformed how businesses connect with their customers. This milestone of surpassing one billion branded calls further exemplifies our relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-centric solutions.”

INFORM is an industry-leading branded calling solution that reaches subscribers on all major U.S. carriers. Businesses using INFORM also receive the most in-depth calling analytics such as call duration buckets and program comparison to ensure calling programs are successful.

For more information about First Orion’s Branded Communication solutions, visit firstorion.com.

About First Orion:

Since 2008, First Orion has transformed the phone call experience for businesses, carriers and consumers through its industry-leading communication branding and protection solutions. As the market leader in branded calling, First Orion is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and the largest U.S. mobile carriers. The global telecommunications solutions provider helps businesses generate more revenue, increase efficiency, and improve the customer experience by empowering them to brand their phone calls with their name, logo and reason for calling. First Orion also provides the industry’s most secure calling experience and best-in-class analytics for call program optimization. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

