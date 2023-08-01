Global Tax Management Debuts on INSIDE Public Accounting’s Top 100 Firms in the Nation Rankings

WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Tax Management (GTM), a professional services firm focused exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Top 100 largest accounting firms in the nation list by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). This recognition is particularly notable given GTM’s unique footprint in the marketplace. GTM’s purely organic growth trajectory, its sole focus on tax services for corporations, its value-driven delivery model, and its 100% employee-owned structure offer a refreshing alternative to traditional firm environments.





“We’re honored to earn this distinction,” notes Dave Sekula, CEO and Executive Director of GTM. “It validates the passion of our firm and continued commitment to serving our clients, employees, and communities.”

The IPA Top 100 Firms in the Nation list is considered one of the most comprehensive and respected rankings in the accounting industry. Each year, IPA conducts an in-depth analysis of accounting firms across the United States, with rankings based on participating firm’s net revenues.

View the full list of 2023 IPA Top 100 firms here.

About GTM

Global Tax Management (GTM) is a corporate tax services firm dedicated to helping mid-size and large multinational corporations address complex tax operations. GTM takes operational tax burdens off tax and finance leaders, providing high-level tax expertise at value driven rates without any independence issues. For over 25 years, GTM has provided the expertise to build, operate, and manage tax functions for its clients. Core services include tax provision, income tax compliance, international tax, transfer pricing, indirect tax, tax automation, tax training, R&D tax credits and incentives, and tax consulting and planning. GTM is a 100% employee-owned company (ESOP) and is distinguished as a best workplace, healthiest employer, and top accounting firm. The firm is a U.S. alliance partner of WTS Global. For more information, visit www.gtmtax.com.

