Grace Breeding Provides Summary Update on Progress Related to its Leading Programs for the First Half of the Year

– Grace Breeding’s environmentally friendly proprietary NFT biofertilizer (Maoz™) receives first approval in Brazil and in first EU country, Austria, in Q2

– Multiple supportive studies show the clear economic benefits of using Maoz related to increased crop yield and cost and operational efficiencies

-Additional studies of Grace Breeding’s WDS bio-activator for foliar application, branded ProMagen™, continues to demonstrate boosted while enhancing plant resilience and disease tolerance compared to standard, synthetic fertilizers

– Global brand names secured for both products, with partnerships and commercial efforts advancing

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grace Breeding Ltd. (the “Company” or “Grace Breeding”) (TASE: GRAC), a forward-thinking AgClimateTech company developing sustainable biological-based products to improve crop yield and vigor, today announced summary update of developments related to its two lead product candidates for the first half of 2023.

“This first half of the year has been one filled with equal momentum for both of our lead programs. Notably we received three product registration approvals – the first for Maoz™ in Brazil, then Addir™ in Austria, and ClimAid in Germany,” said Assaf Dotan, Chief Executive Officer of Grace Breeding. Between receipt of our product registration approvals and reporting positive results from field trials of both our climate stress tolerance solution and bio-fertilizer, as well as forming collaborative partnerships, we are in a great position prior to our first commercialization of our Maoz bio-fertilizer in the key region of Brazil.”

Mr. Dotan continued, “We continue to be in discussions with many agricultural leaders in the related to our bio-fertilizer, which will allow farmers to significantly reduce their dependence on synthetic fertilizer and consequently lower carbon emissions, the latter which is crucial for slowing damage to the environment. In addition, using our bio-fertilizer, we have shown there are cost savings benefits to farmers in multiple areas, as well as the potential for additional income – both in terms of yield and obtaining carbon credits. This poses a win-win situation for both farmers and the environment. We are now coming upon sowing season and look forward to conducting our next key field trials with our bio-fertilizer, and reporting those results as they become available.”

Summary of program developments for the first half of 2023

On August 8th, the Company announced that it received product registration approval in Germany by the German Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) for its innovative WDS (“Wide Defense System”) climate stress tolerance solution, to be marketed as an adjuvant in combination with bacteria-based products in the Bacillus subtilis family for soil application use in open field and greenhouse vegetables under the global brand name “ClimAid™”. This represents the Company’s first product registration approval for its WDS in the European Union (EU) and facilitates Grace Breeding’s registration process in other EU countries.

On July 17th the Company announced results from field trials of its innovative NFT bio-fertilizer in Brazil (globally branded as Maoz™), validating previous results and showing marked proposed benefits to farmers in terms of reduced amount of fertilizer used and reduced operational measures, that in turn produced higher crop yield compared to traditional, synthetic agricultural fertilization methods. The field trial was conducted by Eurofins Group, a global leader in contract research services, as well as development collaborator, Gaia AgroSolutions. Specifically, the field trials showed that yields were increased while using half the amount of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer containing urea.

On June 29th, the Company announced that it received product registration approval in Austria by the Austrian Federal Office for Food Safety (BAES) for its innovative NFT bio-fertilizer, to be marketed as a “soil improver” product, for use in wheat and corn under the brand name “Addir™” in the European Union. This represents the Company’s first product registration approval in the European Union (EU) and enables Grace Breeding to obtain rapid Mutual Recognition registrations in other EU countries, including Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain.

On June 20th, the Company announced the results from trials of its climate stress tolerance solution, ProMagen™ (formerly known as “WDS”), in soybean plants, conducted in the field under a research and development collaboration with its partners at the State University of Londrina (UEL), based in Paraná State, Brazil. Results showed that using Grace Breeding’s ProMagen™ in soybean plants there was both higher resilience and tolerance as well as higher yield produced.

On June 5th, the Company announced results from trials of its NFT Bio-fertilizer, (now globally branded as Maoz™),in corn (maize) plants, conducted in the field under a research and development collaboration with its partners at the University of Londrina (UEL), based in Paraná State, Brazil. The encouraging results that confirm the preliminary results from studies in the greenhouse that were previously announced in January, showed that using Grace Breeding’s NFT Bio-fertilizer and a reduced use of nitrogen, there was greater efficiency in the use of nitrogen and water and greater absorption of carbon in the corn plants. These results support the use of Grace Breeding’s NFT Bio-fertilizer as a promising solution for both robust corn plant growth and reduced carbon emission. The Brazilian maize growing season in particular tends to be characterized by reduced water availability, which makes the use of NFT especially valuable in corn in those areas.

On May 24th, the Company announced that it received the first approval for Maoz registration in Brazil, the largest user of bio-based fertilizers and a leading agricultural exporter.

On March 6th, the Company announced the formation of a partnership to support the development of a bio-fertilizer alternative to replace chemical nitrogen crop fertilizers. Under the terms of the partnership, the companies will collaborate to create an agricultural solution that combines Grace Breeding’s proprietary, groundbreaking NFT bio-fertilizer with Evolva’s precision-fermentation platform to create a streamlined process for producing the proprietary Bio-fertilizer.

On January 25th, the Company announced positive results from a study of its proprietary bio-fertilizer, “NFT”, an environmentally friendly alternative to urea, the typical component in synthetic fertilizer, conducted under a research and development collaboration with the University of Londrina (UEL), based in Paraná State, Brazil. The findings from this study are important since Grace Breeding’s NFT would allow farmers to significantly reduce their dependence on synthetic fertilizer that is harmful to the environment, as well as provide them with an alternative that is more economically viable.

2023 Upcoming Goals and Milestones

Form additional potential local collaborations that will be additive to the biofertilizer value chain

Establish a foundation to run different field trials in additional key markets throughout North America, Europe and Israel for prospective market expansion for the Company’s biofertilizers and climate stress tolerance solution

Promote the biofertilizer approvals in Brazil and the E.U. and the climate stress tolerance solution approval in the E.U.

Refine strategic and marketing content that will help the company in the Brazilian market

Set prices in the market and start promoting the launch of the biofertilizer and climate stress tolerance solution products

Mid-Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $ 18 thousand, compared to $ 60 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease resulted primarily from the termination of sales of the WDS climate stress tolerance solution product to a customer abroad.

The profit from fair value adjustments of biological assets, net, in the six months that ended on June 30, 2023, was $ 44 thousand, compared to $0 in the six months that ended on June 30, 2022. The increase in profit from fair value adjustments of biological assets, net, is due to the growing of sage seeds that the company has carried out since November 2022 and is expected to end in September 2023. As sage cultivation progresses, its value increases.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $ 55 thousand, compared to gross profit of $ 24 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase resulted primarily from fair value adjustments of biological assets, net (also as a result of the growing of sage seeds, as mentioned above), which were partially offset by the decrease in gross profit from WDS climate stress tolerance solution product sales.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $ 431 thousand, compared to $ 648 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in R&D expenses was primarily due to a decrease in payroll and related stock-based compensation, patents and consultants’ expenses which were partially offset by the increase in product development expenses, field trials, licenses and registration expenses.

Sales, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $ 888 thousand, compared to $ 753 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in SG&A expenses resulted primarily from increased public relations, investor relations and consultants’ fees, which were partially offset by the decrease in stock-based compensation and management fees previously paid to the Company shareholders.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $ 1,264 thousand, compared to $ 1,376 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in Research and Development expenses was offset by the increase in SG&A expenses, and therefore, the decrease in operating loss resulted primarily from the increase in the exchange rate difference between USD and ILS forms of currency.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $ 1,268 thousand, compared to a net loss of $ 1,617 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease resulted primarily from the decrease in financing expenses, net, and the increase in the exchange rate difference between the USD and ILS.

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance and short-term deposits as of June 30, 2023 amounted to $ 749 thousand, compared to $ 2,099 thousand as of December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company has a debt of $ 109 thousand for a loan converted into shares, which will be repaid in one payment, including the accrued interest, no later than December 31, 2023.

Grace Breeding Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Income (numbers in thousands, $000) For the period ended

December 31,2022 For the period ended

June 30,2022 For the period ended

June 30,2023 Revenues 62 60 18 Cost of revenues 78 37 7 Gross margin before adjustments of biological assets -16 24 11 Gain from fair value adjustments of biological assets 17 0 44 Gross profit after the effect of changes in fair value (*) 1 24 55 Research & development 1,482 648 431 Sales, General & Administrative 1,718 753 888 Operating loss -3,199 -1,376 -1,264 Financial expenses, net -199 -240 -4 Total loss for the period -3,398 -1,617 -1,268 Balance Sheet (numbers in thousands, $000) For the period ended

December 31,2022 For the period ended

June 30,2022 For the period ended

June 30,2023 Cash and cash equivalents 1,059 3,495 749 Short term deposits 1,040 18 – Debt (convertible loan) 106 104 109 Operating cash used, net 2,439 1,059 1,291

About Grace Breeding’s Bio-Fertilizer

Grace Breeding’s proprietary bio-fertilizer, globally branded as Maoz™ and Addir™ in the European Union, is applied to soil and works in combination with a natural, non-pathogenic bacteria reducing the need for chemical fertilizers. As a result, the process reduces CO 2 emissions and leads to a significantly lower environmental impact on soil and the ground water, while reducing synthetic nitrogen use by up to 50%. The global market for chemical nitrogen fertilizers reached a value of over $170 billion in 20221, but use of these fertilizers continues to come under great scrutiny with increased regulation due to their environmental impact on soil and ground water. As a result, sustainable alternatives that also are competitive for crop health are in demand by farmers and distributors. Grace Breeding’s bio-fertilizer can be applied across a wide range of field crops including corn, wheat, soy and rice, and can be applied less frequently – once, during sowing versus three to four times during the season, which is otherwise the norm.

Grace Breeding’s Climate Stress Tolerance Solution

Grace Breeding’s climate stress tolerance solution, globally branded as ProMagen™, is a product for foliar application based on botanical extracts, unlike synthetic fungicides or pesticides that can contaminate groundwater and food and have a high residual effect, damaging the health of farmers and consumers. These results support the use of Grace Breeding’s ProMagen as a promising environmentally friendly solution to improve plant response to disease attack and prevent high disease severity. The product applied via soil is known as ClimAid™ globally.

About Grace Breeding

Grace Breeding is an AgClimateTech company focused on developing environmentally sustainable products that are biologically based and provide efficient and natural solutions for farmers and distributors. Grace Breeding aims to disrupt crop agriculture – by providing solutions for crop bio-fertilization and climate stress relief and offering innovative products and solutions that reduce the environmental damage caused by synthetic fertilizers. Grace Breeding has an R&D center in Israel and in parallel the company is developing its products with several leading research and development centers around the world. For more information, visit https://www.gracebreeding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business operations and future plans. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on management’s current expectations which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, he preliminary nature of the Company’s business operations, the dependency on the success of future filed trials, the regulatory environment, the Company’s financial position and other risk factors. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to our most recent annual report. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made herein.

