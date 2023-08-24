Guess?, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results:



Revenues Increased to $665 Million, Up 3% in Both U.S. Dollars and Constant Currency



Delivered Operating Margin of 9.7%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 9.8%



GAAP EPS of $0.59 and Adjusted EPS of $0.72

Raises Full Year Fiscal 2024 Outlook:



Expects Revenue Growth between 2.5% and 4.0% in U.S. Dollars



GAAP and Adjusted Operating Margins between 8.9% and 9.3% and 9.0% and 9.4%, Respectively



Expects GAAP EPS between $2.22 and $2.37 and Adjusted EPS between $2.88 and $3.08

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 29, 2023.

Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our second quarter performance, which exceeded our expectations for top line growth and delivered a significant beat in operating earnings and earnings per share for the period. Our international businesses continued to perform strongly with robust revenue growth and our Americas Retail business achieved a sequential improvement in performance compared to the first quarter, as we drove better customer conversion in stores. Most of our businesses delivered better than expected operating results, driven by solid revenue performance, strong gross margin results and effective cost management, which contributed to an operating profit of $65 million and a 9.7% operating margin for the period, well ahead of our expectations.”

Paul Marciano, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, commented, “Our teams’ efforts to elevate our brands have been powerful and transformational for our Company. This initiative touched almost every aspect of our business from the products we offer to the marketing we employ and the customer experience we provide and impacted all channels and markets around the world, including our stores, our websites and all wholesale points of distribution. I strongly believe that this work puts our Company and our brands in an optimum position to capitalize on the multiple growth opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

Mr. Alberini concluded, “Our strong performance this year gives us confidence for the second half of the year to deliver on our plans. We have a clear strategy and our teams are executing well and achieving solid results. Today we are increasing our outlook meaningfully for both operating margin and earnings per share for the year while maintaining our revenue outlook. We remain committed to managing our capital efficiently and expect to generate strong cash flows this year. I believe that our highly diversified business model, the strong momentum of our global brands and our great teams represent a significant competitive advantage and position us well to grow our business and deliver strong value for our shareholders.”

Non-GAAP Information

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including certain adjusted results of operations and outlook measures, constant currency information and free cash flow measures. See the heading “Presentation of Non-GAAP Information” for further information and the accompanying tables for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

For the second quarter of the fiscal year ending February 3, 2024 (“fiscal 2024”), the Company recorded GAAP net earnings of $39.0 million, a 63% increase from $24.0 million for the same prior-year quarter. GAAP diluted net earnings per share (“EPS”) increased 69% to $0.59 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $0.35 for the same prior-year quarter. The Company estimates a positive impact from its share buybacks of $0.04 and a negative impact from currency of $0.05 on GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 when compared to the same prior-year quarter.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company’s adjusted net earnings were $39.7 million, a 74% increase from $22.9 million for the same prior-year quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 85% to $0.72, compared to $0.39 for the same prior-year quarter. The Company estimates a positive impact from its share buybacks of $0.06 and a negative impact from currency of $0.07 on adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 when compared to the same prior-year quarter.

Net Revenue. Total net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 3% to $664.5 million from $642.7 million in the same prior-year quarter. In constant currency, net revenue increased by 3%.

Europe revenues increased 9% in U.S. dollars and 8% in constant currency. Retail comp sales, including e-commerce, increased 11% in both U.S. dollars and constant currency.

Americas Retail revenues decreased 8% in U.S. dollars and constant currency. Retail comp sales, including e-commerce, decreased 6% in both U.S. dollars and constant currency.

Americas Wholesale revenues decreased 13% in U.S. dollars and 16% in constant currency.

Asia revenues increased 19% in U.S. dollars and 22% in constant currency. Retail comp sales, including e-commerce, increased 2% in U.S. dollars and 5% in constant currency.

Licensing revenues increased 13% in U.S. dollars and constant currency.

Earnings from Operations. GAAP earnings from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 21% to $64.6 million (including $2.6 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets, $2.4 million net gains on lease modifications and a $0.5 million unfavorable currency translation impact), from $53.4 million (including $1.9 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets and $0.9 million net gains on lease modifications) in the same prior-year quarter. GAAP operating margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 1.4% to 9.7%, from 8.3% for the same prior-year quarter, driven primarily by higher initial markups and the favorable impact of business mix, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of currency and higher expenses. The negative impact of currency on operating margin for the quarter was approximately 130 basis points.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, adjusted earnings from operations increased 17% to $65.0 million, from $55.7 million in the same prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased 1.1% to 9.8%, from 8.7% for the same prior-year quarter, driven primarily by higher initial markups and the favorable impact of business mix, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of currency and higher expenses.

Operating margin for the Company’s Europe segment increased 2.6% to 12.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, from 10.3% in the same prior-year quarter, driven primarily by initial markups, the favorable impact of higher revenues and lower markdowns, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of currency and higher expenses.

Operating margin for the Company’s Americas Retail segment decreased 4.1% to 9.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, from 13.2% in the same prior-year quarter, driven primarily by higher expenses, the unfavorable impact from lower revenues and higher markdowns, partially offset by higher initial markups.

Operating margin for the Company’s Americas Wholesale segment increased 2.5% to 25.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, from 22.8% in the same prior-year quarter, driven primarily by higher product margin due to lower markdowns, partially offset by higher expenses.

Operating margin for the Company’s Asia segment improved 5.8% to negative 0.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, from negative 6.7% in the same prior-year quarter, driven primarily by the favorable impact of higher revenues, partially offset by higher expenses.

Operating margin for the Company’s Licensing segment increased 8.5% to 94.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, from 85.6% in the same prior-year quarter, mainly driven by lower expenses.

Other expense, net. Other expense, net for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 49% to $4.6 million from $9.1 million for the same prior-year quarter. The change was primarily due to lower net unrealized and realized losses from foreign currency exposures compared to the same prior-year quarter.

Six-Month Period Results

For the six months ended July 29, 2023, the Company recorded GAAP net earnings of $27.2 million, a 15% decrease from $31.9 million for the same prior-year period. GAAP diluted EPS remained consistent at $0.46 for the six months ended July 29, 2023, compared to the same prior-year period. The Company estimates a positive impact from its share buybacks of $0.04 and a positive impact from currency of $0.02 on GAAP diluted EPS for the six months ended July 29, 2023 when compared to the same prior-year period.

For the six months ended July 29, 2023, the Company recorded adjusted net earnings of $36.2 million, a 5% decrease from $38.1 million for the same prior-year period. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 5% to $0.65, compared to $0.62 for the same prior-year period. The Company estimates its share buybacks had a positive impact of $0.07 and currency had a negative impact of $0.01 on adjusted diluted EPS during the six months ended July 29, 2023 when compared to the same prior-year period.

Net Revenue. Total net revenue for the six months ended July 29, 2023 decreased slightly to $1.23 billion, from $1.24 billion in the same prior-year period. In constant currency, net revenue increased by 1%.

Europe revenues increased 6% in U.S. dollars and 7% in constant currency. Retail comp sales, including e-commerce, increased 11% in U.S. dollars and 12% in constant currency.

Americas Retail revenues decreased 11% in both U.S. dollars and constant currency. Retail comp sales, including e-commerce, decreased 9% in both U.S. dollars and constant currency.

Americas Wholesale revenues decreased 20% in U.S. dollars and 22% in constant currency.

Asia revenues increased 23% in U.S. dollars and 28% in constant currency. Retail comp sales, including e-commerce, increased 2% in U.S. dollars and 7% in constant currency.

Licensing revenues increased 1% in both U.S. dollars and constant currency.

Earnings from Operations. GAAP earnings from operations for the six months ended July 29, 2023 decreased by 29% to $63.7 million (including $4.6 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets, $2.4 million net gains on lease modifications and a $0.9 million unfavorable currency translation impact), from $89.8 million (including $3.5 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets and $1.5 million net gains on lease modifications) in the same prior-year period. GAAP operating margin in the six months ended July 29, 2023 decreased 2.1% to 5.2%, from 7.3% in the same prior-year period, driven primarily by higher expenses, the unfavorable currency impact and lower government subsidies compared to the same prior-year period, partially offset by higher initial markups and the favorable impact of business mix. The negative impact of currency on operating margin for the six months ended July 29, 2023 was approximately 120 basis points.

For six months ended July 29, 2023, adjusted earnings from operations decreased 31% to $66.9 million, from $97.5 million in the same prior-year period. Adjusted operating margin decreased 2.5% to 5.4% for the six months ended July 29, 2023, from 7.9% in the same prior-year period, driven primarily by higher expenses, the unfavorable currency impact and lower government subsidies compared to the same prior-year period, partially offset by higher initial markups and the favorable impact of business mix.

Operating margin for the Company’s Europe segment decreased 1.1% to 7.5% in the six months ended July 29, 2023, from 8.6% in the same prior-year period, driven primarily by the unfavorable currency impact, higher expenses and lower government subsidies compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher initial markups and the favorable impact of higher revenues.

Operating margin for the Company’s Americas Retail segment decreased 7.2% to 3.8% in the six months ended July 29, 2023, from 11.0% in the same prior-year period, driven primarily by the unfavorable impact from lower revenues, higher expenses and higher markdowns.

Operating margin for the Company’s Americas Wholesale segment increased 1.1% to 25.4% in the six months ended July 29, 2023, from 24.3% in the same prior-year period, driven primarily by higher product margin due to lower markdowns, partially offset by higher expenses.

Operating margin for the Company’s Asia segment increased 8.9% to 2.5% in the six months ended July 29, 2023, from negative 6.4% in the same prior-year period, driven primarily by the favorable impact of higher revenues, partially offset by higher expenses.

Operating margin for the Company’s Licensing segment increased 4.5% to 93.7% in the six months ended July 29, 2023, from 89.2% in the same prior-year period, mainly due to lower expenses.

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt. In April 2023, the Company issued $275 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due April 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) in privately negotiated exchange and subscription agreements with a limited number of holders of its convertible senior notes due April 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and certain other investors. As part of these transactions, the Company exchanged approximately $184.9 million of its 2024 Notes for approximately $163.0 million of new 2028 Notes and approximately $33.3 million in cash, and issued $112.0 million of 2028 Notes. Immediately following the closing of these transactions, approximately $115.0 million of the 2024 Notes remained outstanding and classified within current liabilities. As a result of these transactions, the Company recognized a $7.7 million loss on extinguishment of debt for the six months ended July 29, 2023.

Other expense, net. Other expense, net for the six months ended July 29, 2023 decreased 72% to $7.2 million from $25.5 million in the same prior-year period. The change was primarily due to lower unrealized and realized losses from foreign currency exposures compared to the same prior-year period.

Outlook

The Company’s expectations for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2024 are as follows:

Outlook for Total Company1 Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2024 Consolidated net revenue in U.S. dollars increase between 2.5% and 4.5% increase between 2.5% and 4.0% GAAP operating margin 7.5% to 8.3% 8.9% to 9.3% Adjusted operating margin 7.5% to 8.3% 9.0% to 9.4% GAAP diluted EPS $0.46 to $0.53 $2.22 to $2.37 Adjusted diluted EPS $0.55 to $0.64 $2.88 to $3.08 _____________________________________________________ See end of release for footnotes.

A reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for GAAP operating margin to adjusted operating margin and GAAP diluted EPS to adjusted diluted EPS for the third quarter and full fiscal 2024 is as follows:

Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Adjusted Outlook1 Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2024 GAAP operating margin 7.5% to 8.3% 8.9% to 9.3% Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs2 —% —% Asset impairment charges2 —% 0.2% Net gains on lease modifications2 —% (0.1)% Adjusted operating margin 7.5% to 8.3% 9.0% to 9.4% GAAP diluted EPS $0.46 to $0.53 $2.22 to $2.37 Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs2 — 0.01 Asset impairment charges2 — 0.05 Net gains on lease modifications2 — (0.03) Loss on extinguishment of debt2 — 0.08 Amortization of debt discount3 0.00 0.01 Discrete income tax adjustments2 — 0.01 Impact of convertible share dilution3 0.09 to 0.11 0.53 to 0.58 Adjusted diluted EPS $0.55 to $0.64 $2.88 to $3.08 _____________________________________________________ See end of release for footnotes.

The Company’s expectations of the high-end for the free cash flow outlook for the full fiscal year 2024 are as follows (in millions):

Free Cash Flow Outlook for Total Company1 Fiscal 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $240 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (74) Less: Payments for property and equipment under finance leases (6) Free cash flow $160 _____________________________________________________ See end of release for footnotes.

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 6, 2023.

Share Repurchases

During April 2023, in connection with the exchange and subscription offering related to the 2024 Notes and the 2028 Notes, the Company repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares of its common stock for $42.8 million through broker-assisted market transactions, pursuant to the Company’s 2021 Share Repurchase Program. During the six months ended July 29, 2023, the Company did not make any share repurchases other than the aforementioned transactions.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Information

The financial information presented in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted results and outlook, constant currency financial information and free cash flows. The adjusted measures exclude the impact of certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs, asset impairment charges, net (gains) losses on lease modifications, loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash amortization of debt discount of the Company’s convertible senior notes, the related income tax effects of the foregoing items, the impact from changes in the income tax law on deferred income taxes in certain tax jurisdictions, as well as certain discrete income tax adjustments related primarily to an intra-entity transfer of intellectual property rights from certain U.S. entities to a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary, in each case where applicable. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results and outlook.

The Company has excluded these items from its adjusted financial measures primarily because it believes these items are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business and the adjusted financial information provided is useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of the Company’s operating results and its future outlook (when reviewed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial statements and GAAP future outlook). A reconciliation of reported GAAP results and outlook to comparable non-GAAP results and outlook is provided in the accompanying tables.

This release includes certain constant currency financial information. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations affect the amount reported from translating the Company’s foreign revenue, expenses and balance sheet amounts into U.S. dollars. These rate fluctuations can have a significant effect on reported operating results under GAAP. The Company provides constant currency information to enhance the visibility of underlying business trends, excluding the effects of changes in foreign currency translation rates. To calculate net revenue and earnings (loss) from operations on a constant currency basis, actual or forecasted results for the current-year period are translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year. The constant currency calculations do not adjust for the impact of revaluing specific transactions denominated in a currency different from the functional currency of that entity when exchange rates fluctuate. However, in calculating the estimated impact of currency on our earnings (loss) per share for our actual or forecasted results, the Company estimates gross margin (including the impact of merchandise-related hedges) and expenses using the appropriate prior-year rates, translates the estimated foreign earnings at the comparable prior-year rates, and considers the year-over-year earnings impact of gains or losses arising from balance sheet remeasurement and foreign currency contracts not designated as merchandise hedges. The constant currency information presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The Company includes information regarding its free cash flows in this release. The Company calculates free cash flows as cash flows from operating activities less (i) purchases of property and equipment and (ii) payments for property and equipment under finance leases. Free cash flows are not intended to be an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, but rather to provide additional visibility to investors regarding how much cash is generated for discretionary and non-discretionary items after deducting purchases of property and equipment and payments for property and equipment under finance leases. Free cash flow information presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of reported and expected GAAP cash flows from operating activities to the comparable non-GAAP free cash flow measure is provided in the accompanying tables.

