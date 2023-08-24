Inspiration Mobility Names Claire Broido Johnson as Chief Operating Officer and Mark Richardson as Managing Director, Fleet

DC-Based Electrification AcceleratorTM Adds Key Executives to Meet Growing Demand for Vendor-Neutral EV Fleet Management and Charging Infrastructure Solutions

WASHINGTON, D.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inspiration Mobility (“Inspiration”), the first Electrification AcceleratorTM, announced today that it has expanded its leadership team to include Claire Broido Johnson, a climate tech leader who co-founded SunEdison, as Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Richardson, a global automotive and fleet expert, as Managing Director, Fleet.









Both Broido Johnson and Richardson will support Inspiration as it scales to meet increasing demand to decarbonize commercial transportation through electrification.

“With Claire and Mark on board, Inspiration will continue to expand its leadership position as the go-to partner for organizations serious about making real progress towards electrification,” said Inspiration CEO Josh Green. “Claire’s leadership in clean energy and operations enables us to scale more quickly to meet the surging demand from fleets of all sizes that want a single, trusted partner to deliver on their transportation decarbonization goals.”

Green continued, “The future of transportation is electric. Mark is known in both the automotive and fleet industries as an expert who creates solutions that improve both an organization’s operational and financial performance. When Mark attests that EVs, when done right, will deliver bottom line results without any additional operating risk, companies pay attention.”

Inspiration’s approach to fleet electrification is unique, featuring the only EV Fleet Management Company (“eFMCTM“) offering alongside a dedicated energy team that installs, finances and operates commercial-grade charging infrastructure. The company also offers full, vendor-neutral Charging-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) solutions, enabling customers to only pay for the “fuel” provided to their electric vehicles (EVs).

Broido Johnson will work closely with CEO Josh Green to scale operations, services and delivery of innovative solutions such as a turnkey EV fleet-as-a-service that delivers a lower-cost, more reliable fleet powered by 100% clean energy. Most recently, Broido Johnson served as Chief Operating Officer for Fermata Energy, a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) services provider. She is best known as a co-founder of SunEdison, which developed the groundbreaking solar power purchase agreement, and for her work at the Department of Energy, where she oversaw the deployment of $11 billion in Recovery Act funds to scale renewable energy and energy efficiency programs throughout the U.S.

A highly sought after automotive industry and fleet expert, Richardson will lead Inspiration’s sales and go-to-market efforts to deliver the optimal electrification solution for companies with any type of fleet or vehicle need. Richardson most recently served as an executive-level automotive fleet client partner at Cox Automotive, where he helped Fortune 100 companies successfully expand their presence in the U.S. and European markets. Earlier in his career, Richardson also served in a variety of executive roles at Enterprise Holdings.

The company also recently appointed Loretta Prencipe, previously with Fermata Energy, as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Prencipe is an award-winning strategist, known for developing start-up brands and positioning companies for rapid growth.

About Inspiration Mobility

Inspiration Mobility is the first and only Electrification AcceleratorTM, built around one mission: closing the Electrification Action GapTM to decarbonize transportation at scale. A trusted partner to companies, utilities and investors, Inspiration delivers fully financed vehicle and commercial-grade charging solutions for organizations seeking to reduce risk and realize savings and ESG benefits from clean, electric transportation.

With a team of experts across fleet finance, fleet management, charging and clean energy, the company takes a systems integrator approach to solutions, constantly evaluating the rapidly changing vehicle and charging landscapes to design, finance and deliver optimized electric transportation for its customers.

Launched in early 2021 and backed by three leading energy and infrastructure investors, Inspiration also partners with both financiers and climate tech investors to deliver de-risked electrification investment opportunities with material and measurable sustainability impact. Learn more at www.inspirationmobility.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

