Intellinetics Grows Revenues 25% in Q2 2023; 38% Year-to-Date

Net Income improved over $500,000, EPS of $0.03 vs. $(0.09)

2023 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenue increased 24.7% over the same period in 2022. The growth in Q2 was fully organic, being the first quarter of year over year Yellow Folder contributions.

Software as a Service revenue increased 10.3% over the same period in 2022.

Total operating expenses declined 1.2% against 24.7% revenue increase, leading to $430,087 positive swing in operating income.

Net Income of $135,734, or $0.03 per fully diluted share, compared to net loss of $374,167, or $(0.09) per fully diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.2% to $651,646, compared to $507,743 from the same period in 2022.

Three months ended



June 30, 2023 Three months ended



June 30, 2022 Revenues by revenue source Sale of software $ 63,646 $ 11,105 Software as a service 1,277,918 1,158,456 Software maintenance services 349,139 343,881 Professional services 2,298,316 1,625,765 Storage and retrieval services 269,411 276,436 Total revenues $ 4,258,430 $ 3,415,643

James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics, stated, “This was another strong quarter for Intellinetics, with double-digit revenue growth, combined with lower operating expenses, driving significant positive swings in operating income, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Growth in SaaS revenue was somewhat lower in the quarter, due largely to timing of orders and renewals, but we anticipate re-acceleration in the second-half of the year as we continue to see strong demand. Intellinetics has built a stable, profitable platform for continued robust top- and bottom-line growth, and we are investing in marketing to help us capture share in the large, growing markets that we serve.”

“We remain specifically focused on cross-selling, and this initiative is driving results,” continued Mr. DeSocio. “The number of customers using more than one of our services has continued to grow as we expand our wallet-share with clients. As a result, we anticipate continued organic growth, both in terms of new customers and expanding our relationships with existing customers, throughout 2023 and into 2024.”

Summary – 2023 Second Quarter Results

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $4,258,430, an increase of 24.7%, organically, as compared with $3,415,643 for the same period in 2022. The increase was driven by a 10.3% increase in SaaS revenue, and a 41.4% increase in professional services fees. The increase in professional services was enabled by our ability to hire and retain people in our document conversion segment.

Total operating expenses decreased 1.2% to $2,294,045, compared to $2,322,717 due to the absence of transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Yellow Folder in the prior-year quarter, as well as a 7% reduction in sales and marketing expenses, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization (a non-cash expense) and general and administrative costs associated with higher revenue. As a result of higher revenue and lower expenses, income from operations was $296,388, a positive swing of $430,087 compared to a loss from operations of $133,699 in the second quarter last year.

Intellinetics reported net income of $135,743 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net loss of $374,167 for the same period in 2022, representing an improvement of $509,901. Basic and diluted net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.03. Basic and diluted net loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $(0.09). Adjusted EBITDA improved year over year by $143,903 which was driven by the strong revenue growth.

Summary – 2023 Year-to-Date Results

Yellow Folder, acquired April 1, 2022, contributed $1,738,893 in revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $790,368 in revenue in the six months ended June 20, 2022. Inclusive of the contribution from Yellow Folder, revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $8,445,263, an increase of 38.0% as compared with $6,119,155 for the same period in 2022. Total operating expenses increased 20.6% to $4,655,885, compared to $3,862,079. Income from operations was $580,387, a positive swing of $621,611 compared to a loss from operations of $41,224 last year. Intellinetics reported net income of $248,297, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $394,293, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $1,281,525 compared to $932,235.

2023 Outlook

Based on management’s current plans and assumptions, the Company reiterated expectations that it will continue to grow revenues and Adjusted EBITDA on a year-over-year basis for 2023.

Conference Call

Intellinetics is holding a conference call to discuss these results on a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET today. Interested parties can access the webcast through the Intellinetics website at https://ir.intellinetics.com/. Investors can also dial in to the webcast by calling (877) 407-8133 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8040. A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through August 28, 2023 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 and using replay access code 13740337.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business and growth, future revenues, including 2023 revenues, outlook, and organic revenue growth from both new and existing customers, market share, growth of our markets, demand for our SaaS solutions, sustainable profitability, continued growth of SaaS revenue, cross-selling efforts and other synergies associated with our acquisition of Yellow Folder; execution of Intellinetics’ business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, challenges with hiring and maintaining a stable workforce, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Intellinetics uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity. Intellinetics urges investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP Net Loss, which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Intellinetics’ financial performance.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure and is used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest expense, any income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, note conversion and note or equity offer warrant or stock expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and transaction costs.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) – GAAP $ 135,734 $ (374,167 ) Interest expense, net 160,654 240,468 Depreciation and amortization 239,803 200,919 Stock-based compensation 115,455 102,992 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities – 52,301 Transaction costs – 285,230 Adjusted EBITDA $ 651,646 $ 507,743 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) – GAAP $ 248,297 $ (394,293 ) Interest expense, net 332,090 353,069 Depreciation and amortization 467,521 318,221 Stock-based compensation 233,617 183,452 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities – 116,505 Transaction costs – 355,281 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,281,525 $ 932,235

Recurring Revenue: Recognized revenue for any applicable period that we characterize as being recurring in nature, without regard to contract start or end dates or renewal rates. It includes the following revenue types: SaaS subscription agreements, maintenance contracts related to perpetual software licenses, storage and retrieval services, and professional services revenues in the nature of business process outsourcing. It excludes revenues of a type that are not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses, most document conversion services, and other professional services that are project based. Recurring revenue is not determined by reference to deferred revenue, unbilled revenue, or any other GAAP financial measure over any period, so the Company has not reconciled the Recurring Revenues to any GAAP measure. Recurring revenue should not be extrapolated into a precise prediction of future revenues, because it does not take into account our contract start and end dates and our renewal rates. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Intellinetics’ recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.

Reconciliation of revenues to recurring revenues:

For the three months ended



June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues as reported: Sale of software $ 63,646 $ 11,105 Software as a service 1,277,918 1,158,456 Software maintenance services 349,139 343,881 Professional services 2,298,316 1,625,765 Storage and retrieval services 269,411 276,436 Total revenues $ 4,258,430 $ 3,415,643 Revenues – recurring only: Sale of software – recurring $ – $ – Software as a service – recurring 1,182,483 1,072,323 Software maintenance services – recurring 349,139 343,881 Professional services – recurring 704,835 664,494 Storage and retrieval services – recurring 230,609 203,237 Total recurring revenues $ 2,467,066 $ 2,283,935 Revenues – non-recurring only: Sale of software – non-recurring only $63,646 $11,105 Software as a service – non-recurring only1 95,435 86,133 Software maintenance services – non-recurring only – – Professional services – non-recurring only 1,593,481 961,271 Storage and retrieval services – non-recurring only 38,802 73,199 Total non-recurring revenues $ 1,791,364 $ 1,131,708 Total recurring and non-recurring revenues $ 4,258,430 $ 3,415,643

Note 1 – Software as a service non-recurring revenue is comprised of professional services setup fees which are recognized ratably over the initial contract period. They do not renew, and are therefore non-recurring. Under ASC 606, they are deemed essential to the functionality of the subscription Software as a service, and are therefore recognized together with the subscription Software as a service revenue.

Total Contract Value: Estimated total future revenues from contracts signed during the period. This refers to contracts or projects that have been awarded by our customers, and it presumes the provision of all software, subscription services, and/or professional services, with no termination of any awarded contracts. There can be no guarantee that all work will be completed during any fiscal period, or that the contracts will not be terminated before all the estimated future revenues are earned, received, and/or recognized. Total Contract Value is a performance measure that the Company believes provides useful information to its management and investors as it allows the Company to better track the Company’s current sales performance, without any adjustment to exclude revenues that will not be earned, received, or recognized until future periods. Total Contract Value includes new sales in all our revenue categories, including SaaS, perpetual software licenses, maintenance, storage and retrieval, and professional services, to new or existing customers. It excludes renewals (and price increases on renewals if any). Total Contract Value is not a substitute for total revenue. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to Total Contract Value, so the Company has not reconciled the Total Contract Value to any GAAP measure.

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30,



2023 December 31,



2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,130,487 $ 2,696,481 Accounts receivable, net 1,326,986 1,121,083 Accounts receivable, unbilled 1,038,013 596,410 Parts and supplies, net 72,569 73,221 Contract assets 96,470 80,378 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 337,373 325,466 Total current assets 4,001,898 4,893,039 Property and equipment, net 1,024,776 1,068,706 Right of use assets, operating 2,895,784 3,200,191 Right of use asset, finance 170,194 154,282 Intangible assets, net 4,164,492 4,419,646 Goodwill 5,789,821 5,789,821 Other assets 540,121 417,457 Total assets $ 18,587,086 $ 19,943,142 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 356,545 $ 370,300 Accrued compensation 336,317 411,683 Accrued expenses 181,961 114,902 Lease liabilities, operating – current 711,229 692,074 Lease liability, finance – current 28,303 22,493 Deferred revenues 2,067,744 2,754,064 Earnout liabilities – current – 700,000 Notes payable – current 709,083 936,966 Total current liabilities 4,391,182 6,002,482 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable – net of current portion 2,147,139 2,085,035 Notes payable – related party 544,843 529,084 Lease liabilities, operating – net of current portion 2,307,326 2,624,608 Lease liability, finance – net of current portion 145,880 133,131 Total long-term liabilities 5,145,188 5,371,858 Total liabilities 9,536,370 11,374,340 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,073,757 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 4,074 4,074 Additional paid-in capital 30,412,634 30,179,017 Accumulated deficit (21,365,992 ) (21,614,289 ) Total stockholders’ equity 9,050,716 8,568,802 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 18,587,086 $ 19,943,142

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended



June 30, For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Sale of software $ 63,646 $ 11,105 $ 78,939 $ 75,596 Software as a service 1,277,918 1,158,456 2,516,350 1,589,677 Software maintenance services 349,139 343,881 698,681 680,483 Professional services 2,298,316 1,625,765 4,597,605 3,213,713 Storage and retrieval services 269,411 276,436 553,688 559,686 Total revenues 4,258,430 3,415,643 8,445,263 6,119,155 Cost of revenues: Sale of software 7,344 7,392 15,525 33,585 Software as a service 258,382 191,188 479,022 282,437 Software maintenance services 15,117 19,185 31,833 37,485 Professional services 1,307,341 918,542 2,494,457 1,766,709 Storage and retrieval services 79,813 90,318 188,154 178,084 Total cost of revenues 1,667,997 1,226,625 3,208,991 2,298,300 Gross profit 2,590,433 2,189,018 5,236,272 3,820,855 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,561,939 1,254,862 3,116,550 2,190,553 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities – 52,301 – 116,505 Transaction costs – 285,230 – 355,281 Sales and marketing 492,303 529,405 1,071,814 881,519 Depreciation and amortization 239,803 200,919 467,521 318,221 Total operating expenses 2,294,045 2,322,717 4,655,885 3,862,079 Income (loss) from operations 296,388 (133,699 ) 580,387 (41,224 ) Interest expense (160,654 ) (240,468 ) (332,090 ) (353,069 ) Net income (loss) $ 135,734 $ (374,167 ) $ 248,297 $ (394,293 ) Basic net income (loss) per share: $ 0.03 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.11 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share: $ 0.03 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 4,073,757 4,073,757 4,073,757 3,455,761 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 4,073,757 4,073,757 4,073,757 3,455,761

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 248,297 $ (394,293 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in / provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 467,521 318,221 Bad debt expense 27,528 2,327 Amortization of deferred financing costs 95,152 90,801 Amortization of debt discount 17,778 53,332 Amortization of right of use asset, financing 14,959 – Stock issued for services – 57,500 Stock option compensation 233,617 125,952 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities – 116,505 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (233,431 ) 370,617 Accounts receivable, unbilled (441,603 ) 9,703 Parts and supplies 652 (8,442 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (27,999 ) (146,026 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (22,062 ) 64,641 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 6,280 15,333 Deferred compensation – (50,414 ) Deferred revenues (686,320 ) (553,108 ) Total adjustments (547,928 ) 466,942 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (299,631 ) 72,649 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid to acquire business, net – (6,383,269 ) Capitalization of internal use software (208,417 ) (171,205 ) Purchases of property and equipment (82,684 ) (98,199 ) Net cash used in investing activities (291,101 ) (6,652,673 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of earnout liabilities (700,000 ) (1,018,333 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock – 5,740,758 Offering costs paid on issuance of common stock and notes – (746,342 ) Proceeds from notes payable – 2,364,500 Proceeds from notes payable – related parties – 600,000 Principal payments on financing lease liability (12,312 ) – Repayment of notes payable (262,950 ) – Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (975,262 ) 6,940,583 Net (decrease) increase in cash (1,565,994 ) 360,559 Cash – beginning of period 2,696,481 1,752,630 Cash – end of period $ 1,130,487 $ 2,113,189 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 226,570 $ 208,935 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 7,708 $ 9,576 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Discount on notes payable for warrants $ – $ 169,900 Discount on notes payable – related parties for warrants – 43,113 Warrants issued and extended for common stock issuance costs – 412,500 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities relating to business acquisitions: Accounts receivable $ – $ 68,380 Prepaid expenses – 38,913 Property and equipment – 30,018 Intangible assets – 3,888,000 Goodwill – 3,466,934 Accounts payable – (36,446 ) Deferred revenues – (1,072,530 ) Net assets acquired in acquisition – 6,383,269 Cash used in business acquisition $ – $ 6,383,269

