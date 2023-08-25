InterGen Data’s Robert J. Kirk Named to NSBA Leadership Council

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Robert J. Kirk, Founder and CEO of InterGen Data headquartered in Richardson, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates staunchly nonpartisan. Kirk, a recognized leader in financial services, wealth management, AI, and the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.





“As a small business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Robert Kirk. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Robert Kirk, CEO and Founder of InterGen Data, Inc., has over three decades of esteemed experience in the financial sector. Leading InterGen Data, he pioneers advanced Life Stage/Life Event predictive analytics, influencing areas from banking, financial services, and insurance to home healthcare. With notable roles at 1st Global Research & Consulting and Mphasis, a Blackstone Company, Mr. Kirk’s technology and wealth management expertise has driven innovations at institutions like Penson Financial Services. His vision has been instrumental in utilizing AI/ML to enhance understanding of the financial implications of unplanned life events, thereby transforming the customer journey with predictive and prescriptive insights.

Kirk joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Robert Kirk as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz

About InterGen Data

InterGen Data is an AI/ML-based Life Event Prediction and Analysis company that revolutionizes how financial professionals prepare clients for impactful life events. InterGen Data’s proprietary algorithms identify the likelihood of a major life event occurring, what that event could be, and how much it would have on the client’s financial plan. Their Data as a Subscription “DaaS” and Service Bureau “SBM” models deliver actionable insights to financial services firms, healthcare providers, and insurance companies to assist them in identifying coverage gaps, locating hidden risks, and unearthing revenue opportunities.

For more information on InterGen Data, Inc., visit www.intergendata.com.

