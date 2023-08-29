Introducing Vision Map® – The Ultimate Data Analytics Platform for Commercial Real Estate Growth

Aug. 29, 2023 (DALLAS) — Today, Morrow Hill is thrilled to officially unveil Vision Map®, a cutting-edge mapping tool and analytics platform. Businesses are already choosing Vision Map to supercharge growth, boost sales, and streamline operations. Vision Map pinpoints locations for new openings based on a sophisticated set of consumer metrics.

Vision Map transforms the way companies analyze properties and make strategic choices.

At the heart of Vision Map’s capabilities is its intuitive mapping interface, which offers users unprecedented access to in-depth site demographics that were previously hidden from view. By harnessing tomorrow’s technology today, Vision Map empowers business leaders to make smarter decisions that drive growth and profitability.

“Our clients look to us to deliver property locations maximized for their immediate success and growth as a brand,” says Jonathan Hill, Morrow Hill Co-Founder and Franchise Real Estate Lead. “With Vision Map, we can promise every strategic advantage because the mapping technology is both proven, and unmatched.”

Vision Map’s arsenal of tools delivers a competitive edge that few platforms can match. The platform boasts features such as:

Experian Mosaics Integration: A revolutionary psychographic lifestyle coding system that assigns distinctive codes to each consumer based on their digital data footprint. This allows businesses to gain a profound understanding of their core customers.

Variable Radius Models: Dynamic circles that enable precise identification of strategic placement opportunities, maximizing the potential for success and customer engagement.

FlexQuad Market Analysis: A groundbreaking system of 1-mile quadrants that amalgamates location and market data into a sophisticated heat map, providing a comprehensive market analysis.

Customizable Mapping Layers: Vision Map empowers business owners to track and analyze the metrics that matter most to them, by offering tools such as mobility data, location scoring, competitive modeling, smart ZIP codes, and much more.

“In a world driven by data, the businesses that thrive are those that can make sense of it all. Vision Map empowers businesses to not only make sense of data but to turn it into actionable insights that drive growth,” said Hill.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to revolutionize your decision-making process. Schedule your personalized demo today and witness firsthand how Vision Map can expand your brand’s reach and establish an unparalleled competitive advantage for your business.

About Vision Map®

Vision Map is a groundbreaking analytics platform designed to empower businesses with data-driven insights for accelerated growth, enhanced sales, and optimized operations. By utilizing advanced mapping technology and AI-driven analysis, Vision Map transforms the way companies understand their markets, customers, and strategic opportunities. With a suite of powerful tools, including Experian Mosaics integration, Variable Radius Models, FlexQuads Market Analysis, and customizable mapping layers, Vision Map equips businesses with the edge they need to navigate the future of success. Visit visionmap.com to learn more.

About Morrow Hill

Morrow Hill is a leading commercial real estate firm dedicated to exclusively representing tenants and buyers. Cutting-edge, proprietary technology empowers Morrow Hill to locate the best sites for clients swiftly and efficiently, ensuring optimal outcomes in the shortest possible time. By exclusively representing tenants, Morrow Hill clients are presented with a truly impartial and unbiased view of the market. For more information on all Morrow Hill’s services, please visit morrowhill.com.

