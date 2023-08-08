IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 31 – 2023
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|38
|114.60
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|71
|114.41
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,491
|114.02
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|39
|115.90
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,561
|116.40
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|44
|114.20
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|22
|114.80
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,534
|114.57
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|63
|114.50
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|213
|114.42
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,324
|112.91
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|139
|115.05
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,461
|114.83
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|8,000
|114.61
