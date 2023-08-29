IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 34 – 2023
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|72
|116.35
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,528
|115.47
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|264
|116.63
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1
|116.70
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,335
|116.45
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|46
|116.70
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|376
|117.09
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|18
|116.70
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,160
|116.87
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|91
|117.15
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,509
|117.58
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|107
|118.57
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|448
|118.48
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,045
|118.25
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|8,000
|116.96
Attachment