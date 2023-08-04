Island Appoints Respected Industry Leader Steve Tchejeyan as President

Tchejeyan brings decades of deep technology and business experience to add scale amidst Island’s rapid growth and market momentum

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Island, the leader and pioneer in the Enterprise Browser market, today announced the addition of Steve Tchejeyan to its executive team as President. Tchejeyan brings decades of executive leadership experience driving successful business strategies and growth initiatives for some of the world’s leading technology and cybersecurity companies. He is tasked with driving scale across the business to meet burgeoning demand for the company’s award-winning, market-leading Enterprise Browser.









Prior to joining Island, Tchejeyan was Chief Revenue Officer for Forescout Technologies, Inc. With over two decades in cybersecurity, he has held several sales and executive leadership positions with technology leaders including Symantec, Blue Coat Systems, Intel Security and Cisco.

“Expanding Island’s leadership bench is important to ensure we meet the tremendous demand for our innovative Enterprise Browser, as companies in every sector and industry seek new approaches to securing and enabling workers in today’s radically transformed workplace,” said Mike Fey, Island CEO and Co-founder. “Steve is one of the top GTM executives in software and will be joining a great team he is familiar with, bringing additional expertise and energy as we look to scale globally.”

“Island’s Enterprise Browser is rapidly distinguishing itself as a game-changing enterprise work solution, capturing the imaginations of CISOs and CIOs alike for its unique ability to boost productivity while enabling seamless enterprise controls and security,” said Tchejeyan. “I’m excited to bring my extensive, cross-sector technology and business experience to the Island team to further fuel growth.”

Tchejeyan’s appointment comes on the heels of several industry-first innovations from Island, including enterprise-grade Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities across popular generative AI applications; the first password manager natively built into an enterprise browser; and the industry’s most comprehensive built-in self-protection capabilities.

The Island Enterprise Browser



The Island Enterprise Browser is the desktop of the future, enabling organizations to protect users and data, reducing friction at the very point where they interact with SaaS and internal web applications. Using the Island Enterprise Browser, security teams fully control the last mile, from basic protections such as copy, paste, download, upload, and screenshot capture, to more advanced security demands such as data redaction, watermarking and multi-factor authentication insertion. This opens up unprecedented opportunities across a growing number of enterprise use cases, including securing critical SaaS and internal web applications from data leakage, safe access for contractors and BYOD workers, and full governance over privileged user accounts. It also delivers a native user experience for the hybrid worker in contrast to costly and poor-performing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), while supporting built-in safe browsing, web filtering, web isolation, exploit prevention, and Zero Trust network access at much lower cost.

About Island



Island is the developer of the Enterprise Browser – the ideal enterprise workplace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect. Led by experienced leaders of the enterprise security and browser technology space and backed by leading venture funds – Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, Stripes, Cisco Investments and Georgian – Island is redefining the future of work for some of the largest, most respected enterprises in the world. Island is based in Dallas with research and development in Tel Aviv and can be reached at [email protected] or (866) 832-7114.

Contacts

Andy Shane



[email protected]

Big Valley Marketing for Island