Josh Levin Promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of ComEd

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ComEd today announced that Josh Levin has been promoted to the company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, effective August 9. In this role, Levin, a 16-year veteran of ComEd and its parent company, Exelon, will be responsible for all ComEd’s finance activities, including financial planning and analysis, capital allocation, treasury, and risk management.

Levin succeeds Lisa Graham, who has decided to leave ComEd and Exelon for a new opportunity outside the company. Her last day will be August 8.

“We’re tremendously grateful to Lisa for her leadership and contributions to the company’s success, and we wish her well in her next professional endeavor,” said Gil Quiniones, ComEd CEO. “I’m also thrilled to welcome Josh back to ComEd, where his extensive experience in corporate strategy, finance and development will be an asset as we continue to deliver outstanding results for our company and the 9 million people we serve across northern Illinois.”

Levin currently serves as vice president, corporate financial planning and analysis for Exelon, where he is responsible for managing the company’s consolidated financial forecasts and supporting Exelon leadership in strategic financial decision-making. In the role he held immediately prior, Levin served as director, financial planning and analysis for ComEd, in which he led the forecasting of the company’s financials and related scenario planning. Before moving to ComEd, Levin held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility at Exelon and played lead roles in crafting Exelon’s first climate change strategy, acquiring and integrating Pepco Holdings, Inc., and executing cost optimization initiatives.

Prior to joining Exelon and completing graduate school, Levin was a consultant at Navigant Consulting. Levin earned a bachelor of business administration in finance & accounting from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 250 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

