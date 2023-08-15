KBRA Releases Surveillance Report for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–On July 27, 2023, KBRA affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, the subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and the short-term debt rating of K3 for Aurora, Illinois based Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSBC) (“the company”). In addition, KBRA affirmed the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for its subsidiary, Old Second National Bank. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.


To access rating and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

