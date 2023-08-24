Kinetik Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

HOUSTON & MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) (“Kinetik” or the “Company”) today announced a series of senior leadership promotions, effective immediately. Trevor Howard has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Kris Kindrick has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial with primary responsibility for Kinetik’s natural gas related activities. Tyler Milam has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Crude, Water and New Energy Ventures leading Kinetik’s crude and water segments and opportunities to facilitate the Company’s role in the energy transition. Mr. Howard, Mr. Kindrick, and Mr. Milam will continue to report directly to Jamie Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer.





Mr. Howard joined Kinetik in March 2020, most recently serving as Vice President, Finance, where he was responsible for corporate forecasting and the Company’s financing activities. Mr. Howard’s newly expanded role reflects his oversight of corporate financial planning and analysis, financing execution, and corporate development. Steve Stellato, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, will maintain his role as Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer for the Company.

Mr. Kindrick and Mr. Milam joined Kinetik in July 2018 and August 2012, respectively, most recently serving as Vice Presidents, Commercial, where each was responsible for origination, execution, and optimization of the Company’s underlying commercial growth.

“I am excited to announce these well-earned promotions across the Kinetik leadership team,” said Jamie Welch, President and CEO. “Their collective accomplishments exemplify our purpose and drive to be best-in-class. Trevor, Kris, and Tyler will continue to work together alongside our experienced and talented management team, including Matt Wall, Steve Stellato, Todd Carpenter, and Anne Psencik.”

About Kinetik Holdings Inc.

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. Kinetik is headquartered in Houston and Midland, Texas. Kinetik provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. Kinetik posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.kinetik.com.

