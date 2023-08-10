KIOXIA CD8P Series PCIe 5.0 NVMe Data Center SSD Named ‘Best of Show’ at Flash Memory Summit 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that its CD8P Series data center SSD has received a Flash Memory Summit ‘Best of Show’ award in the ‘Most Innovative Memory Technology’ category. These awards recognize the most significant products and companies worldwide within the flash memory and solid-state storage industries.









“We are proud to recognize KIOXIA for their unwavering commitment to advancing flash memory,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “KIOXIA was the first vendor to offer drives designed with PCIe® 5.0 NVMe 2.0 interface technology. The new KIOXIA CD8P drives continue the company’s momentum by delivering the high performance and low latency required by next-generation digital enterprise and data center infrastructures.”

KIOXIA CD8P drives are well-suited to general purpose server and cloud environments that can take advantage of PCIe 5.0 (32 gigatransfers/s x4) performance. These data center applications can generate complex mixed workloads spread across large scale virtualized systems. The KIOXIA CD8P Series is available in capacities up to 30.72 terabytes1 (TB) and in both Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S and 2.5-inch (U.2) form factors.

“It’s an honor to accept this FMS Best of Show Award, which is recognition of our efforts to continually innovate with new technologies that move industries forward,” said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. “KIOXIA is an active and contributing member to the industry development of EDSFF solutions, and we have been collaborating with leading data center, server and storage system developers to unlock the full power of flash memory. To that end, our new CD8P Series is fully equipped to meet the increased demands for high-performance computing from next-generation PCIe 5.0 server platforms.”

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn®.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2023 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

1: 30.72 TB capacity for 2.5-inch only

PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.

NVMe is a registered or unregistered mark of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

LinkedIn is a trademark of LinkedIn Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Read and write speed may vary depending on various factors such as host devices, software (drivers, OS etc.), and read/write conditions.

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits, 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:



Dena Jacobson



Lages & Associates



Tel.: (949) 453-8080



[email protected]

COMPANY CONTACT:



Mia Cool



KIOXIA America, Inc.



Tel.: (408) 526-3087



[email protected]